5 Stress-Relieving Games To Play During Exam Session

With midterm season knocking at the door, breaking it down, and grabbing us all just to slam us into stress, gaming can be a fun and relaxing way to get our minds off exams.

Not only can the right game help distract our brains, but it can also bring you new experiences and a hobby for the rest of the semester.

Without further ado, here are five stress-relieving games that are sure to make your day better and maybe even help clear your head before a big test!

SUMMERHOUSE Released by Friedemann in early 2014, SUMMERHOUSE is special because it just… is! There’s no story except the one you make up based on what you build. There are no rules, no challenges and no expectations — it’s just beautiful scenery and calming music. Most comparable to Minecraft or The Sims, SUMMERHOUSE just exists as your own little world to get away from everything else. Sticky Business I know that every single game that’s supposed to be relaxing is either about selling, farming, building, or somehow related to capitalism, but it’s more about the vibes than what you actually do, and Sticky Business really delivers on that! Created by Spellgarden Games in 2023, Sticky Business has cute, whimsical music and tons of ways to be artistic in making the stickers — it’s a great way to de-stress! I will admit the gameplay loop can become a bit tedious if you aren’t big on design. But if you’re artistically inclined or just a fan of stickers, this is the game for you! Tiny Glade This one’s another building game, but I promise it’s worth playing! Created by Pounce Light in 2024, Tiny Glade has amazing audio design and effects and a wonderful, relaxing atmosphere. Similar to SUMMERHOUSE, Tiny Glade has no wrong answers. You get to build what you like with a nice soundtrack in the background. And yes, you can pet the sheep. What more could you want? A Short Hike In terms of atmosphere, A Short Hike is like any simple structured game there is. Released in 2019 by the creators at Adamgryu, A Short Hike is a story-based game with no grind and little repetition. It’s meant to be stress-free, to let you explore the island without any pressure. With mechanics like flying and climbing, the game aims to make the experience of exploring as fun as possible. Like in most of these relaxing games, the music in A Short Hike is absolutely incredible. It transports you to another world where your worries have melted away. Journey Last but certainly not least, Journey will make you feel things, and you’ll have an amazing experience feeling them. Developed by thatgamecompany, Journey is far from underrated. With many awards under its belt and Grammy-nominated music, this game is something you just have to experience. With a guided story, Journey offers less choice than other games on this list, but that itself can be just as relaxing! I will warn you that this game will probably bring up more emotions than other relaxing games might, but it will be a fun, memorable experience.

I wish you all the best of luck with midterms, and make sure you take the time to take care of yourself! Gaming is the best medicine, after all.