Here Are 5 Reasons To Watch Hulu’s ‘Tell Me Lies’

Season 2 of Tell Me Lies premiered on Sept. 4 and boy, am I hooked.

I began watching the first season shortly before the second hit Disney+, and I was entranced. The acting, characters, plot and soundtrack — it’s all incredible. The episodes drop weekly, and I’m so intrigued that I stay up until midnight every week, waiting for the new episode to drop.

Season 1 followed the main character, Lucy Albright’s first year at Baird College in the fall of 2008. Inexperienced, a bit shy and guarded, we watch Lucy find her friend group, a bad boy love interest named Stephen, and navigate some pretty heavy things in life. We also see Lucy’s life in present-day 2015 with her college friends at a wedding. There is obvious tension lurking between Lucy, her college friends, and her now ex-boyfriend, Stephen.

I don’t want to spoil too much but I will give you five reasons why I think you should give Tell Me Lies a watch!

Tell Me Lies offers a genuine representation of what college looks and feels like The media often portrays high school and college unrealistically. Either the actors are too old, the plotlines are unbelievable or the acting just isn’t authentic. The Tell Me Lies plot flows well and makes sense compared to real-life college students. The characters aren’t only partying and having sex. They’re also seen in classes and stressing over assignments, just like us. The acting is genuine, and the conversations between the female characters are relatable. I genuinely feel like the characters are my friends who I’m having conversations and sharing experiences with. Stephen terrifies me in the best way Lucy’s love interest and boyfriend in Season 1, Stephen DeMarco, is the type of guy we’ve all dated. He’s medium ugly with selfish tendencies and an ego that is way too high. And yet, Lucy is hooked on this man. He lies, cheats, and hurts those around him but still has everyone fooled. Even after hurting Lucy and abandoning her, he still finds ways to get a rise out of her in the second season. If you want flashbacks to the situationship that ruined your life for six months, Stephen is definitely your guy. His character is played by Jackson White, an attractive and charming actor. You know someone’s acting is incredible when you hate their character but love who they are IRL. (Bonus: Jackson White and Grace Van Patten, who plays Lucy, have been dating since early 2022, which makes their on-screen chemistry insane). The characters are flawed and unlikable at times, making them interesting to watch From vehicular manslaughter to an affair with a married teacher, these characters keep you on your toes. Not only do we see the worst parts of these characters’ lives, but we also get a look into their inner thoughts when they commit terrible acts that hurt others. Nearly every character in Tell Me Lies holds a deep, dark secret they’ll do anything to avoid. The characters are complex and flawed, as all young people are (although most of us aren’t accidentally killing other people). This show offers a refreshing take on the horror of being a young person trying to figure out their life. Oftentimes, the characters suck, and you want to hate them — until you realize that their age and their struggles really resonate with you. The makeup and outfits serve Y2K realness Since the show is set in 2008, we get to see an authentic take on the early 2000s through the characters’ makeup, hair and outfits. Lucy is always in low-rise jeans and some sort of cute top. Diana, Stephen’s ex-girlfriend, is never seen in anything but business-casual attire, staying true to the trends at the time. Pippa, Lucy’s best friend, always looks incredible in her at-home hair bleach job and smoky eye in Season 2. The makeup artists and hair stylists for Tell Me Lies definitely deserve a raise. There is never a dull moment in the storyline Seriously, it’s sometimes too much. Every episode has you on the edge of your seat, guessing what’s about to come next. Which friendships will end? Whose secret will be exposed? What aren’t they saying? There are so many fan theories and subtle hints throughout both seasons explaining why things unfold the way they do in 2015, but I’ve learned to expect nothing from this show. Sh*t could hit the fan at any moment.

Overall, Tell Me Lies is the most interesting show I’ve seen in a while. I’ve recommended it to basically anyone who will listen. Watch Tell Me Lies Season 2 on Disney+ or Hulu now!