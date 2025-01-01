5 Pieces For The Perfect Winter Wardrobe

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

To many people in the fashion world, winter is considered one of the most stylish seasons. With a chill in the air, you can pull out those sweaters tucked away in your wardrobe and put together complex, layered looks.

No matter the season, dressing yourself in a way that feels just right can be overwhelming. Where to begin? Let this be your guide to the only pieces you’ll need to be fashionable this winter. Recreating those Pinterest outfits you have pinned is only a few wardrobe staples away!

Flared Jeans Flared jeans are the foundation of any great winter outfit. Whether they’re bootcut, bell-bottom, or somewhere in between, finding a go-to pair of denim jeans is a great first step toward your ideal winter wardrobe. Opt for a mid to dark-wash pair of jeans for a more seasonal, moody feel. Quality is key when it comes to denim. The perfect pair of jeans will last you years — if not decades! Make sure you find a pair that’s thick, 100% cotton, and that you feel your best in. Levis are always a classic, but there are plenty of brands out there that also have great denim options. Unique Scarves In my opinion, scarves are often overlooked when it comes to elevating a simple outfit. They instantly add a pop of colour or pattern, introduce a different texture, and provide warmth for those chilly mornings. You’d be surprised just how much the warmth of your neck impacts your whole body! On top of being cute, scarves also open up a potential new hobby. All of the time spent indoors in the colder months is the perfect opportunity to take up crochet or knitting and create your own custom accessories. Crocheting scarves is a super easy beginner project for those looking to learn. Tailored Jackets Tailored jackets are the cherry on top of a good winter outfit. There are so many variations to choose from: denim, leather, corduroy, wool — you name it! The structured, blazer-esque shape is what can tie everything all together. Explore different colours and patterns to find what blends best with your closet. Especially in the colder months, having a jacket or two that you love is essential to staying warm and still looking cute. Try layering them with sweaters, button-ups, or even a lighter jacket underneath! Knee-High Boots Knee-high boots are a must-have if you want to continue wearing your dresses and mini-skirts through the colder months. Find a pair that is comfortable to walk in and ideally lined for warmth. Boots are a great item to search for at a thrift store since their retail prices can be quite high. Choosing a pair with a small heel can elevate your look and boost your confidence, but it’s definitely not required! Any height and shape will create the same effect. (Hint: you can also tuck them under your new pair of flared jeans.) Anything Gingham Gingham is an essential print for winter and instantly adds detail to your look. Skirts, tops, dresses, and even scarves are great items to try with this fun print. Choose a gingham that matches the colours you already have in your wardrobe, or start with a neutral like white mixed with chocolate brown or navy blue. If you’re feeling bored with your outfits this season, prints are the easiest way to spice them up. Plus, you can never go wrong with a checked mini-skirt.

Whenever you’re stuck scrolling on Pinterest searching for what to wear this season, come back to these essentials to guide you. Adding even a few of these pieces to your wardrobe will make everything fall into place. Happy styling!