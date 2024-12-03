5 Toronto Neighbourhoods That Will Make You Feel At Home In The Big City

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter.

Moving to Toronto from a smaller, quieter city can be a big change. I’ve only been in Toronto for a couple of months and in that time, I’ve tried my hardest to find areas around the city that make me feel a little more at peace and a little less like a hotshot businessman in the heart of Yonge-Dundas Square.

Hopefully, this gives homesick fellows, like myself, some ideas of where to go on your next free weekend.