5 Toronto Neighbourhoods That Will Make You Feel At Home In The Big City

Moving to Toronto from a smaller, quieter city can be a big change. I’ve only been in Toronto for a couple of months and in that time, I’ve tried my hardest to find areas around the city that make me feel a little more at peace and a little less like a hotshot businessman in the heart of Yonge-Dundas Square.
Hopefully, this gives homesick fellows, like myself, some ideas of where to go on your next free weekend.
- Little Italy
Little Italy is one of my favourite spots in the city. While it can sometimes be a little busy, the shops and sights make up for it. Little Italy has a lot of vintage shops, gift stores, and amazing cafes.
The Sicilian Street Cafe, located at 712 College St., is a place everyone should go when they can. This little corner shop is known for some of the best gelato in the city and has the awards to back it up. The cafe has been a Toronto staple since it opened in 1959. To pair with your gelato, they are also quite famous for their brunch, cannolis, and tiramisu.
- Cabbagetown
I go to Cabbagetown when I need to walk through residential streets and touch some grass.
Along with Cabbagetown’s amazing cafes and restaurants, they have my favourite park in the city: Riverdale Park. Personally, this is where I will be frequenting this season.
Riverdale Park is home to Riverdale Farm, a working farm with horses, chickens, goats, and much more. Admission is free, and I love to wander around the area and say hello to their animals.
Riverdale Park is also where the Cabbagetown farmers market is located. This market pops up in the park every Tuesday and is a fantastic place to buy produce, cider, and other artisan goods.
- Mount Pleasant East
If you are looking for a place to take a good long walk, Mount Pleasant East might be the place for you. It’s a nice residential area, but my favourite part of this neighbourhood is the Mount Pleasant Cemetery.
Opening in 1876, this cemetery is 205 acres long and is a beautiful place to walk, listen to music, and read. Because this cemetery has been here for so long, the park’s architecture is gorgeous; from the entrance gates to the mausoleum and the chapels, there is so much history to see.
- Little Portugal
Little Portugal is another great spot to hang out in if you have a free day. This area has so many nice restaurants and bars but my favourite thing is the stores. If I ever need to find a gift for someone, Easy Tiger Goods is where I’ll go.
Easy Tiger Goods sells kitchenware, jewellery, prints, and so much more. To top it off, they also have an in-store coffee bar. If you ever feel like treating yourself to something nice, I recommend going here.
- Wychwood PArk
While a little farther away than some other neighbourhoods, Wychwood Park is another beautiful place to walk through quiet residential neighbourhoods. My favourite thing about Wychwood Park, though, is the Artscape Wychwood Barns.
This beautiful building is used as an art studio for many artists in the city, and quite often, they hold markets and exhibitions. This is a great way to connect with local artists and artisans and bring home some lovely goodies.