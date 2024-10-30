4 Spooky Places To Explore Outside Of Toronto This Halloweek

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

What was your favourite place to go during the spooky season? Was it Canada’s Wonderland? Casa Loma? Your local haunted house?

While those options are great, you may feel the need to venture out of the city more. There are plenty of places to explore in the Greater Toronto Area that are celebrating Halloween, which is great as you’ll be able to travel to a new area, learn more about a new region, and partake in a mini road trip.

So, if you’re feeling adventurous, here are some places you can explore for spooky season:

Niagara Falls When you think of Niagara Falls, you may picture Clifton Hills — a place full of amusement and entertainment. However, other than go-karting or ziplining, Clifton Hills is also home to many Halloween attractions. Some of these include the Nightmares Fear Factory and the Haunted House. Visitors can also experience multiple virtual reality roller coasters, such as the Zombie Attack. Outside of Clifton Hill, there is the Haunt Manor, which has tons of special events, rides and haunted houses. The site in itself is spooktacular! The visual effects, including the eerie fog and the creaky footsteps, amplify the scene — you’ll feel as if you’re walking into a horror movie. Milton Another place to visit and explore outside of Toronto is Milton. Although you may think that Milton is only forests and trees, you be surprised to learn that Milton can also be a great place for Halloween enthusiasts. Families and university students alike can visit and enjoy Country Heritage Park and take a stroll through a forest full of jack-o-lanterns. innisfil Although Innisfil is known by many in southern Ontario to be a small town, this doesn’t mean that it’s uneventful! For Halloween enthusiasts, the town is home to the Hallowalk Friday Harbour Resort. You can go through mazes and forests full of festive decorations of your favourite Halloween characters, and the event is full of fun and creativity! If you’re not a fan of strobing lights in dark forests, don’t sweat — there’s another alternative at the same site. You can go trick or treating on the promenade with family and friends. And if you’ve got time to create a wacky costume, you can also join the costume contest they host during the event! Elmvale Are you a fan of escape rooms? If so, Elmvale has the perfect Halloween festivities for you! The Flashlight Corn Maze is an activity which includes an interactive puzzle that you’ll have to solve in the dark. Depending on the ticket you purchase, you may get a prize after you complete the maze! But the site isn’t only known for mazes — as you may have guessed, there are other events which feature Halloween festivities as well. There’s Pumpkin Mania, which features tons of interactive and amusing activities.

There are plenty of ways to spend Halloween. Whether you explore new places, interact with new people, or experience a weekend getaway, you’ll not only get into the Halloween spirit, but you’ll also be able to create new memories!

So what are you waiting for? Book those tickets and explore these places during Halloween week.