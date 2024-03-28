The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Although many of our childhoods are long gone, I find that picking up my favourite books from when I was a kid never fails to bring a smile to my face. There’s something magical about revisiting the very books that taught me the fundamentals of life’s most important elements, such as friendship, bravery, and kindness.

Below are some of my most memorable childhood books that I still cherish to this day.

1. Anne of Green Gables by Lucy Maud Montogomery

To start with a Canadian gem, Anne of Green Gables tells the warm tale of Anne Shirley, an orphan mistakenly sent to live with Matthew and Marilla Cuthbert on their farm in Prince Edward Island.

The first time I read this book, I remember rooting for Anne and being invested in her oddball persona. After re-reading Anne’s story as I got older, I realized that I feel just as connected to her now as I did when I was a child.

If you’re already a fan of Anne of Green Gables, I recommend checking out the TV series Anne with an E, a loosely adapted version of the beloved, classic novel.

2. The Phantom Tollbooth by Norton Juster

I always thought that The Phantom Tollbooth never received enough spotlight of its own, as the fantasy-adventure novel is constantly being compared to Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland. Although both books are quite similar thematically, The Phantom Tollbooth puts a stronger emphasis on the joys and importance of learning, which I felt drawn to as a child.

The novel’s protagonist is Milo, a perpetually bored boy who travels to the Lands Beyond in a tollbooth. He meets several eccentric characters who help him realize the consequences of idly letting life pass by without taking in all of its wonders, a valuable lesson I still remember to this day.

3. Bridge to Terabithia by Katherine Peterson

Although the movie adaptation of Bridge to Terabithia may be more familiar to others than the novel itself, I think the book paints an enchanting picture of the secret hangout spots we all had as kids where we were free to be whoever we wanted.

The novel follows the adventures of Jess and Leslie in their make-believe kingdom of Terabithia, where they pronounce themselves king and queen. Not only does the novel shed light on the importance of letting your imagination flow, but it also deals with issues that many of us face while growing up, like bullying, discovering your passions, and facing the death of a loved one.

4. Where the Sidewalk ends by shel Silverstein

Where the Sidewalk Ends was probably the first time I laid my eyes on poetry, and I’m so glad that Shel Silverstein’s wit and unconventional writing left an everlasting mark on my childhood.

This collection features a myriad of poems and illustrations about zany characters, from people to animals, who you can’t help but feel enthralled by. Many of the poems surround themes of growing up, individualism, and not taking life too seriously.

Since I started my post-secondary journey, I’ve found comfort in re-experiencing the things that I loved so dearly in my childhood, and these books don’t fall short! I highly suggest revisiting some of your childhood literature treasures. Who knows, maybe you’ll find yourself loving those books even more!