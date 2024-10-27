5 Careers To Consider If You Love Halloween

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter.

If you’re a major Halloween enthusiast, you may not realize that there are ways to celebrate your favourite holiday every day.

How, you may ask?

At work! In fact, you could be behind the scenes planning for the next event at any kind of spooky festival. And you might even learn more about Halloween, including lore about its history and traditions.

If the idea of getting paid to do all things spooky speaks to you, keep reading!

Here are five full-time jobs you can consider if you wish it was Halloween every day.

Retail at a Spooky-themed Store The ultimate option for Halloween lovers is to work at a company whose focus revolves around Halloween or spooky merchandise year-round. For example, Spencer’s, Party City, or Spirit Halloween are great options for stores that sell spooky merchandise either year-round or seasonally. With this experience, you’ll get to relive Halloween almost every day, and you can perhaps help out with one-day pop-ups as well. What’s more, you get to purchase and try on many costumes. So why not give it a go? But if Halloween stores aren’t your thing, there are other ways to stay somewhat connected to the holiday. There are lots of other shops that are alternative-rock-themed, including Hot Topic or gothic clothing stores throughout the city that suit the dark aesthetic. Baker I know you may want to raise your hand on this one and ask, “What does being a baker have to do with Halloween?” But I assure you, the benefit of being a baker is that you can prepare Halloween-related treats no matter the time of year. From sugar cookies to brownies to cakes, there are lots of delicious treats that can be turned spooky. If you’re a baker, you could be whipping up pumpkin pies every day, even when the fall season is over. So why not relive the memories of Halloween through a sweet treat? Forensic Psychologist For all the psychology degree holders out there — this job may be right up your alley. Though the connection between forensic psychology and Halloween may appear nonexistent at first, let me be the first to tell you that you can find ways to connect the tradition to psychology through research. In the past, forensic psychologists have done research on Halloween costumes, movie characters, and the Halloween tradition in general. So, you’ll be able to apply your psychology degree skillset while enjoying some Halloween festivities! Farmworker While working on a farm may not appeal to everyone, there’s lots to love about the agricultural sector. Farming is collaborative work, and during this time of year, some farms host Halloween-related events. You may be able to take on the responsibility of harvesting and planting pumpkins, all the while managing the day-to-day events of the facility. And when Halloween season comes around, you’ll know your hard work has paid off. Besides, plenty of people visit farms during the Halloween season, so why not be part of the experience? Candy Maker If you’ve got a sweet tooth, you may want to consider a career in candy manufacturing. As silly as it sounds, you would get to formulate new flavours, oversee the manufacturing process, and potentially do some quality assurance by tasting the product. So, next time you’re snacking on that KitKat or Mars bar, perhaps you may realize how fun a career in candy-making can be.

In the end, it’s always best to choose the career path you are most passionate about, and Halloween is a valid passion to pursue!

If you love what you do, it won’t be as hard to get out of bed and go to work every morning and plus, you get to keep reliving your favourite childhood trick-or-treat memories every day.