Let’s face it, sometimes you need a little extra motivation to get you through those study days, and who doesn’t love a coffee and a sweet treat?

Despite Balzac’s popularity among many students, it’s always crowded and packed with people. I’ve compiled a list of my favourite cafes around Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) that aren’t Balzac’s, and I hope you’ll discover a new favourite spot among them.

In no particular order…

Just around the corner from Metro on Church and Gould streets, Page One is one of my favourite cafes around TMU, if not Toronto. The atmosphere is excellent, with plenty of seating and the perfect lighting.

On a cold day, I love their lattes with a great balance of milk and espresso, and on a hot day, their iced teas do the trick. When you finish your school work, the cafe turns into a bar in the early evening with a selection of board games, making it a great spot to meet up with friends.

On the corner of Shuter and Dalhousie streets, this cafe is just minutes from campus. Although it’s a small space, if you can secure a spot in the cafe, it’s a great place to study. Massive windows offer natural lighting and a great staff to greet you when you enter.

They also have incredible seasonal drinks, such as their pumpkin spice latte in the fall.

There are Jimmy’s Coffees scattered around the city, but the closest to campus, and one of my favourites, is on Gerrard Street. With two floors, there are tons of tables to grab a seat and get some work done. The second floor is also the quiet floor which is an added bonus and the perfect spot to spend a few hours getting work done undistracted.

I love their chai latte, and if I’m craving something sweet, their cookies always hit the spot.

If you are willing to make the trip, Dark Horse is on Spadina Avenue and is about 15 minutes away from campus on the streetcar. Although a little far from campus, this spot is worth the commute. The location is a popular spot for people to work and offers spacious tables with reliable wifi.

The coffee never disappoints, and their sourdough chocolate chip cookie is the perfect mix of sweet and salty. If you need a break from the books, an excellent record store, Sonic Boom, is steps away and carries used and new records, CDs and movies.

Just a 10-minute walk from campus, this boutique coffee house is located at 140 Yonge Street. Keep in mind this spot can get busy, given its prime location. If you’re able to find a table, this unique spot is well worth it for the vintage atmosphere and beautiful interior.