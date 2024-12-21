The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Suddenly, in a blink of an eye, it’s winter again. Autumn has slipped through our fingers, and snow will soon replace the leaves on the ground. There are gallons of hot chocolate patiently waiting to be made, gifts waiting to be given, and books waiting to be read. And when the time comes, when it’s too cold to function outside, there is truly nothing like a cozy book to snuggle up with.

These specially curated recommendations, spanning a range of genres, are guaranteed to warm even the coldest of hearts.

Beartown by Fredrik Backman

Everyone has one book they refuse to hear any criticism about — Beartown is mine. It’s the kind of story you never want to end, and luckily for you, there are two more books in this series (and a television show). Set in Sweden, a hockey community finds themselves grappling with a tragic event that will forever alter the course of their individual journeys. There’s an ensemble of characters — each intricately written and well-developed — a variety of relationship dynamics, and an ending that you won’t see coming. Backman has an almost songwriting style of writing in the sense that there will be a recurring chorus in every chapter, and by the last time it plays, you can’t imagine a world without having heard such a beautiful song. Ultimately, it’s a story of the human condition that will tug on your heartstrings, fill you with rage, and leave you hopeful. Trigger warnings: Mentions of violence, rape, suicide, homophobia, and gun use. “If you are honest, people may deceive you. Be honest anyway. If you are kind, people may accuse you of selfishness. Be kind anyway. All the good you do today will be forgotten by others tomorrow. Do good anyway.” Beartown, 2016

Misery by Stephen King

Snowed in and can’t get out of the house? At least you’re trapped due to mere weather conditions and not because of a deranged, obsessive superfan trying to keep you all to herself! Reader, meet Annie Wilkes — a seemingly sweet but ultimately really disturbed self-proclaimed number-one fan of author Paul Sheldon. After Paul is caught in a snowy car accident, fate takes a twisted turn, and Annie arrives just in time to save him. Annie finds herself in a very unique position that some of us can only dream of — meeting her favourite celebrity. However, she takes things too far. Set on a remote farmhouse tucked away in the heart of a Colorado winter, this thriller will be sure to get your heart racing. Please be sure to look up trigger warnings if needed, as they are excluded to avoid potential spoilers! “Writers remember everything…especially the hurts. Strip a writer to the buff, point to the scars, and he’ll tell you the story of each small one. From the big ones you get novels. A little talent is a nice thing to have if you want to be a writer, but the only real requirement is the ability to remember the story of every scar. Art consists of the persistence of memory.” Misery, 1987

Little Women by Louisa May Alcott

“It’s no use, Jo, Jo, we got to have it out!” If you can hear Timothée Chalamet’s voice when you read that iconic line, then you know. If not, let me introduce you to the ultimate book about being a girl and becoming a woman. Set during the 19th century, Little Women follows the four charming March sisters, Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy, as they navigate the societal expectations placed on them, their relationships, and their dreams. This celebrated classic touches on love, loss, growth, and resilience that celebrates the power of sisterhood and family bonds. Trigger warnings: Some racist, sexist, and anti-semitic content. “Women, they have minds, and they have souls, as well as just hearts. And they’ve got ambition, and they’ve got talent, as well as just beauty. I’m so sick of people saying that love is all a woman is fit for.” Little Women, 1868

Meet Me in London by Georgia Toffolo

Finally, a romance. Oliver and Victoria. Fake engagement. And set in the enchanting winter backdrop of London. Need I say more? Meet Me In London is the perfect blend for a cozy, charming, and light-hearted read to warm your heart this winter–or fill that single void — whichever suits you best. Trigger warnings: Mentions of a car accident, death, illness, and infertility. “She expected him to be the better guy. And something about that made him want to be” Meet Me in London, 2020

The Secret History by Donna Tartt