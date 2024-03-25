4 Recipes to Up Your Food Game This Easter

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter.

With Easter right around the corner, tons of families are looking for the perfect desserts for their parties and get-togethers. Let’s get into the top four Easter desserts that’ll be perfect for your family gatherings.

Marshmallow Easter Eggs This fun and easy dessert combines ingredients everyone loves: marshmallows, chocolate and colours! The combination of homemade marshmallows, sweet chocolate and a crunch from the hardened melted coloured chocolate will definitely be a hit for any party you go to! Sounds good, right? Chocolate Crème Caramel Bonet A bonet (also known as a bunet) is a rich, creamy dessert that is made with custard, chocolate, and almonds. It originates from Italy, which should immediately convince you to try it out. I mean, who doesn’t love Italian food? It also provides a fun yet elegant addition to any occasion. Interested? Try making it yourself! Sugar Cookies Sugar cookies are always an Easter favourite. With their soft centres and crispy edges, buttery vanilla flavour and tons of room for decorating, they are the best dessert for any gathering. Whether it is cookie decorating with kids or bringing dessert to a family function, sugar cookies are the best. Bunny Sundaes These cute and easy bunny sundaes are so much fun to do, especially if you’re in a pinch! They’re small but provide everything you could ever want: ice cream, marshmallows and cookies. These Bunny Sundaes have got it all!

Whether you try one or all four of these recipes, your Easter dessert menu is sure to wow your guests.

Happy Easter!