3 Books With Muslim Protagonists I Enjoyed Reading This Year

Reading is one of my favourite hobbies I can spend hours doing. I treasure the time of day when I can sit down with not a care in the world — just me, my book and my imagination.

Usually, when I’m reading, I like to play out each scene in my mind as if I’m there with the characters — fighting a metal dragon or confessing my feelings to my first love.

The concept of storytelling has been prevalent since the earliest days of humankind. Whether storytelling was done through paintings, songs or written text, I’m assuming we’ve all had moments when we’ve appreciated a good tale.

But what makes a good story? Some may argue that it’s literary devices such as irony and foreshadowing or the plot itself. While these are important, I think what makes a good story is the characters that the stories surround.

Well-written characters have the power to shape a story. Characters have thoughts and emotions that, when expressed, foster a connection between the reader and them. Following the journey of a character, reading their inner dialogue and the outcome of their actions establishes an emotional connection. I think that when we can relate to characters, we can feel inspired.

For this purpose, the characters that represent us are very important. Diversity reflects the truth of the public, and inclusivity honours this truth. We learn from others when we see diversity; how can we ever learn if all we see is one fraction of the truth?

I happen to share an identity with many other individuals — I’m a Muslim woman of colour. Being a part of this wonderful community and having experienced some of the difficulties surrounding my identity, I can say with confidence that the Muslim community is courageous.

Historically, I’ve hardly seen any representation of Muslims in popular mass media. This lack of inclusivity has upset me and has left me, and many others, feeling alienated. So, imagine how good I felt finding books that were just what I was looking for — Muslims as the protagonists!

Having enjoyed reading these books, I thought I’d recommend them with the hopes that readers can enjoy them, too!

The Map of Salt and Stars by Zeyn Joukhadar The Map of Salt and Stars follows Nour, a young girl who is only 12 years old, when an airstrike destroys her family home in Syria, and they are forced to evacuate in order to find safety. While Nour and her family embark on their journey to seek refuge, Nour tells the story of Rawiyah, which takes place in 12th-century Syria. Rawiyah, who is Nour’s age, also leaves her home so that she may be able to help her family escape poverty. Both girls who stumble, learn, and grow while battling loss are connected by the power of mapmaking and where different paths lead them. This bittersweet entwining tale sheds light on the experiences of refugees and inspires us to inform ourselves and take concrete action for others. I especially enjoyed this book because of the author’s ability to keep me on my toes the entire read. I felt that switching stories from Nour to Rawiyah was done skillfully, and each story was connected in a way that made it feel like the puzzle pieces falling into place with every switch. I love how this book informed me about the heartbreaking reality of many refugees (in this case, the reality that many Syrian refugees face even today). Joukhadar does a fantastic job at investigating how identity is tied to our experiences, which is further enhanced by Nour exploring her faith and asking valid questions about her circumstances, which I found very endearing. What Strange Paradise by Omar El Akkad This novel, similar to The Map of Salt and Stars, depicts the sorrow-evoking experiences of many refugees. Although they’ve worked hard to stand on their own two feet, 8-year-old Amir has mixed emotions about his family, especially his “quiet uncle,” who has replaced Amir’s deceased father. One night, curious Amir unknowingly boards a broken-down ship full of undocumented refugees and illegal immigrants heading towards the West after following his uncle one night. The boy is struck with a range of emotions as the ship heads toward the West. When the boat sinks and leaves Amir as the lone survivor on an island, with no other option than to trust the help of a local island girl, Amir must find his way off the island and back home without getting caught by the island’s military. What Strange Paradise is a riveting read of emotion and events. The book is bittersweet as it explores Amir’s endearing relationship with the other characters while also shedding light on the implications that being Muslim can have in places where people are socialized to remain fearful of us. I also learned about the beauty of transcending relationships and what it means to overcome sociocultural barriers for a greater cause. The Adventures of Amina-al-Sirafi by Shannon Chakraborty Gone are the days when Amina-al-Sirafi thrived as one of the most infamous pirates that the Indian Ocean has seen… or are they? Amina would do anything to protect her daughter, so when an upper-class woman arrives at her hideaway home with a “bargain,” Amina is forced to confront her past. It’s either retrieve the woman’s kidnapped granddaughter or expose Amina and her family to the threat of her enemies. So, Amina’s journey begins once again — except the truth isn’t what’s apparent. Will Amina uncover more than what’s expected of her? What will that cost her? I absolutely loved how Chakraborty combined elements of Islamic mythology and the realistic, pragmatic lifestyle of many Muslims. Reading Amina’s journey, I felt her ups and downs with her. Her strength and commitment to being integral was also inspiring nonetheless. This book, in my opinion, is definitely a must-read!

All three books were not only enjoyable to read, but they also helped me delve deeper into what I personally think it means to be Muslim: an individual who is brave, kind, and open to learning and growing.

Hopefully, with more books like these great reads, I can embrace more of my identity in the near future. But until then, happy reading!