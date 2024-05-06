Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
rock concert
rock concert
Photo by Vishnu R Nair from Unsplash
Culture > Entertainment

20 Concerts Coming to Toronto this Summer that You Can’t Miss

Nicole Soroka
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter.

If you’re a concertgoer, you know that nothing quite beats the feeling of seeing your favourite artist live and in person.

However, what’s even better is having this experience under the setting sun, surrounded by the freedom of summer. The drinks are colder, the laughs are louder, and the times are better. 

There is a certain atmosphere that surrounds concerts during this time of year, making it an exciting time to attend. As the summer months are approaching, Toronto is set to welcome an electric lineup of artists between May and August.

Here is a quick preview of the standout concerts you can buy tickets to see in the city. 

Pop/Indie:

Madison Beer: Spinnin tour

Where: History

When: May 15: 7 p.m.

Get Tickets!

Ross Lynch & Rocky Lynch present The DriveR Era: Love On Tour

Where: History

When: May 8: 7 p.m.

Get Tickets!

Sam Fischer

Where: Longboat Hall

When: June 15: 7 p.m.

Get Tickets!

TATE MCRAE: THINK LATER TOUR

Where: Budweiser Stage

When: July 27: 8 p.m.

Get Tickets!

LIZZY MCALPINE: THE OLDER TOUR

Where: Budweiser Stage

When: August 7: 8 p.m.

Get Tickets!

country:

Blake Shelton: Grand Opening Event at Great Canadian Resort Toronto

Where: The Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto 

When: May 4: 8 p.m.

Get Tickets!

Dallas Smith

Where: History

When: June 4: 7 p.m.

Get Tickets!

HARDY: Quit!! tour

Where: Budweiser Stage

When: June 6: 6:45 p.m.

Get Tickets!

Brooks & Dunn: Reboot 2024 Tour

Where: Budweiser Stage

When: June 20: 7 p.m.

Get Tickets!

Tyler Childer: Mule Pull ‘24 Tour

Where: Budweiser Stage

When: July 9: 7 p.m.

Get Tickets!

R&B:

Haley Smalls

Where: Drake Underground

When: May 20: 7 p.m.

Get Tickets!

Charlotte Day Wilson: Cyan Blue Tour

Where: History

When: June 6: 8 p.m.

Get Tickets!

Ne-Yo

Where: The Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto 

When: July 13 and July 14: 8 p.m.

Get Tickets for July 13 or July 14!

The Queens of R&B: Xscape & SWV

Where: Scotiabank Arena

When: August 4: 7 p.m.

Get Tickets!

Rap:

21 Savage: American Dream Tour

Where: Budweiser Stage

When: May 25 and May 27: 7 p.m.

Get Tickets for May 25 or May 27!

Bryson Tiller: the Bryson Tiller Tour

Where: Budweiser Stage

When: May 26: 8 p.m.

Get Tickets!

Snoop Dogg: Cali To Canada Tour

Where: Scotiabank Arena

When: June 12: 7 p.m.

Get Tickets!

KID CUDI: INSANO: ENGAGE THE RAGE WORLD TOUR

Where: Scotiabank Arena

When: July 19: 7 p.m.

Get Tickets!

Sean Paul: Greatest Tour 2024

Where: Budweiser Stage

When: August 28: 7 p.m.

Get Tickets!

No matter which genre you’re into, this lineup is sure to excite every music lover. There’s no better way to celebrate the sounds of summer than with live music. Don’t miss your chance to see your favourite artist (or two) in Toronto!

Nicole Soroka

Toronto MU '26

Hey, I'm Nicole Soroka, a second-year journalism student at Toronto Metropolitan University. My passions include reporting through broadcast television and radio, specifically on the entertainment industry. I'm a huge film buff and when I'm not at the movie theatre, you'll probably find me re-watching one of my favourite early 2000's T.V. shows (nothing will ever compare to The O.C.)! You can find me on Instagram @nicolesoroka04 or on X @nicole__soroka