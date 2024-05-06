20 Concerts Coming to Toronto this Summer that You Can’t Miss

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re a concertgoer, you know that nothing quite beats the feeling of seeing your favourite artist live and in person.

However, what’s even better is having this experience under the setting sun, surrounded by the freedom of summer. The drinks are colder, the laughs are louder, and the times are better.

There is a certain atmosphere that surrounds concerts during this time of year, making it an exciting time to attend. As the summer months are approaching, Toronto is set to welcome an electric lineup of artists between May and August.

Here is a quick preview of the standout concerts you can buy tickets to see in the city.

Pop/Indie:

Madison Beer: Spinnin tour Where: History When: May 15: 7 p.m. Get Tickets! Ross Lynch & Rocky Lynch present The DriveR Era: Love On Tour Where: History When: May 8: 7 p.m. Get Tickets! Sam Fischer Where: Longboat Hall When: June 15: 7 p.m. Get Tickets! TATE MCRAE: THINK LATER TOUR Where: Budweiser Stage When: July 27: 8 p.m. Get Tickets! LIZZY MCALPINE: THE OLDER TOUR Where: Budweiser Stage When: August 7: 8 p.m. Get Tickets!

country:

Blake Shelton: Grand Opening Event at Great Canadian Resort Toronto Where: The Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto When: May 4: 8 p.m. Get Tickets! Dallas Smith Where: History When: June 4: 7 p.m. Get Tickets! HARDY: Quit!! tour Where: Budweiser Stage When: June 6: 6:45 p.m. Get Tickets! Brooks & Dunn: Reboot 2024 Tour Where: Budweiser Stage When: June 20: 7 p.m. Get Tickets! Tyler Childer: Mule Pull ‘24 Tour Where: Budweiser Stage When: July 9: 7 p.m. Get Tickets!

R&B:

Haley Smalls Where: Drake Underground When: May 20: 7 p.m. Get Tickets! Charlotte Day Wilson: Cyan Blue Tour Where: History When: June 6: 8 p.m. Get Tickets! Ne-Yo Where: The Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto When: July 13 and July 14: 8 p.m. Get Tickets for July 13 or July 14! The Queens of R&B: Xscape & SWV Where: Scotiabank Arena When: August 4: 7 p.m. Get Tickets!

Rap:

21 Savage: American Dream Tour Where: Budweiser Stage When: May 25 and May 27: 7 p.m. Get Tickets for May 25 or May 27! Bryson Tiller: the Bryson Tiller Tour Where: Budweiser Stage When: May 26: 8 p.m. Get Tickets! Snoop Dogg: Cali To Canada Tour Where: Scotiabank Arena When: June 12: 7 p.m. Get Tickets! KID CUDI: INSANO: ENGAGE THE RAGE WORLD TOUR Where: Scotiabank Arena When: July 19: 7 p.m. Get Tickets! Sean Paul: Greatest Tour 2024 Where: Budweiser Stage When: August 28: 7 p.m. Get Tickets!

No matter which genre you’re into, this lineup is sure to excite every music lover. There’s no better way to celebrate the sounds of summer than with live music. Don’t miss your chance to see your favourite artist (or two) in Toronto!