20 Concerts Coming to Toronto this Summer that You Can’t Miss

If you’re a concertgoer, you know that nothing quite beats the feeling of seeing your favourite artist live and in person.
However, what’s even better is having this experience under the setting sun, surrounded by the freedom of summer. The drinks are colder, the laughs are louder, and the times are better.
There is a certain atmosphere that surrounds concerts during this time of year, making it an exciting time to attend. As the summer months are approaching, Toronto is set to welcome an electric lineup of artists between May and August.
Here is a quick preview of the standout concerts you can buy tickets to see in the city.
Pop/Indie:
- Madison Beer: Spinnin tour
-
Where: History
When: May 15: 7 p.m.
- Ross Lynch & Rocky Lynch present The DriveR Era: Love On Tour
-
Where: History
When: May 8: 7 p.m.
- Sam Fischer
-
Where: Longboat Hall
When: June 15: 7 p.m.
- TATE MCRAE: THINK LATER TOUR
-
Where: Budweiser Stage
When: July 27: 8 p.m.
- LIZZY MCALPINE: THE OLDER TOUR
-
Where: Budweiser Stage
When: August 7: 8 p.m.
country:
- Blake Shelton: Grand Opening Event at Great Canadian Resort Toronto
-
Where: The Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto
When: May 4: 8 p.m.
- Dallas Smith
-
Where: History
When: June 4: 7 p.m.
- HARDY: Quit!! tour
-
Where: Budweiser Stage
When: June 6: 6:45 p.m.
- Brooks & Dunn: Reboot 2024 Tour
-
Where: Budweiser Stage
When: June 20: 7 p.m.
- Tyler Childer: Mule Pull ‘24 Tour
-
Where: Budweiser Stage
When: July 9: 7 p.m.
R&B:
- Haley Smalls
-
Where: Drake Underground
When: May 20: 7 p.m.
- Charlotte Day Wilson: Cyan Blue Tour
-
Where: History
When: June 6: 8 p.m.
- Ne-Yo
-
Where: The Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto
When: July 13 and July 14: 8 p.m.
- The Queens of R&B: Xscape & SWV
-
Where: Scotiabank Arena
When: August 4: 7 p.m.
Rap:
- 21 Savage: American Dream Tour
-
Where: Budweiser Stage
When: May 25 and May 27: 7 p.m.
- Bryson Tiller: the Bryson Tiller Tour
-
Where: Budweiser Stage
When: May 26: 8 p.m.
- Snoop Dogg: Cali To Canada Tour
-
Where: Scotiabank Arena
When: June 12: 7 p.m.
- KID CUDI: INSANO: ENGAGE THE RAGE WORLD TOUR
-
Where: Scotiabank Arena
When: July 19: 7 p.m.
- Sean Paul: Greatest Tour 2024
-
Where: Budweiser Stage
When: August 28: 7 p.m.
No matter which genre you’re into, this lineup is sure to excite every music lover. There’s no better way to celebrate the sounds of summer than with live music. Don’t miss your chance to see your favourite artist (or two) in Toronto!