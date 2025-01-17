The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

At the age of 21, I’ve come to know myself pretty well. At least I know what I like and dislike. I like Taylor Swift, baggy denim jeans, and the colour pink. I love to write, I love to read, I love to bake. Many of my likes and dislikes have changed over time. Some things I used to consider a quintessential part of me have dwindled away and now only exist in my memory.

But there’s one thing that I love that never changes, and that’s romance. I’m a hopeless romantic. If you ask my friends which character from Sex and The City I embody most, they would likely say Charlotte York.

I’ve read many, many romance books and watched many romance movies. However, sometimes I really hate romance media too. At times, I read romance novels, and I want to throw them at the wall.

I’ve spent a lot of time with muscle aches in my face from smiling too much while reading romance books and watching rom-coms on TV. But why do I also hate the romance genre? This is a big question that I could spend hours ranting about. The worst part of my bone to pick with romance is entirely fixable.

So, for all you filmmakers and authors out there, take notes — here are 10 things I hate to see in rom-coms. Forewarning: these are my opinions, and you’re allowed to disagree with me — no hard feelings! (Spoilers ahead, sorry, not sorry.)

the tiny heroine

The tiny heroine may be the one thing that truly makes my blood boil. Now, I have to note that this really has nothing to do with the FMC (female main character) being short or skinny. It has more to do with when the author/director rubs it in my face.

One of my favourite books from last year was Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros. However, the protagonist, Violet, annoys me so much it hurts. If I had a dollar for every time the author brought up her height, weight, or brittle bones, I would be the next Jeff Bezos.

I understand the point here is a woman can do anything she wants despite whatever stands in her way, but for the love of God, please, let me see a woman built like a linebacker as the romantic lead in a romance story.

It often makes me feel like the author or filmmaker is making excuses for the fact that all they did was put someone who represents the beauty standard in their story but needs them to have some kind of struggle to be likeable. News flash, it’s not always relatable.

the love triangle

This is certainly a controversial one since love triangles are very common in the romance genre. I can’t say I entirely dislike it, but it’s usually not done right.

Think of Gale vs Peeta or Edward vs. Jacob. What really bothers me about these is that there is often an obvious winner from the beginning (sorry to those who are team Jacob or Gale). But still, the author often has to run both romantic interests until the end. At that point, the unchosen love interest does something outlandish and terrible to justify the protagonist’s final choice.

Like, why did Jacob have to imprint on a newborn baby in order for his and Bella’s relationship to completely die? Or, why does Gale have to kill her sister? It all comes off as a bit ridiculous and often ruins the charm of the second love interest entirely. Of course, they can’t just not be right for each other; he has to fall in love with her child.

the miscommunication

Ah, yes. The old faithful miscommunication trope. A film that comes to mind is Notting Hill, but I still love this movie anyway.

I don’t have a ton to say about this apart from the fact that it’s so annoying. There are way too many movies and books where if the couple just had an open and honest conversation, the credits would roll 20 minutes in.

“I like you.”

“You do? I like you too!”

The End.

the unhappy ending

Now, here’s one that so many people love but incites a red-hot rage in me. If you’ve ever seen Normal People, Fleabag, or La La Land, you know what I’m talking about.

Many people say that an ending where the couple doesn’t end up together is more “realistic.” But I’m not reading romance books or watching a rom-com for realism. I want a happy ending, thank you very much. The whole point is that it’s not real.

Last I checked, this wasn’t a documentary or a memoir. Just give me a happy ending!

the diversity quota bff

Next time you watch or read a romance, keep an eye out for the best friend. These characters are usually packed with one-liners and quick wit, and that’s great! But they are almost always BIPOC, plus-sized, or queer.

While it’s super important to have diverse characters in books and films, they are often delegated to side roles rather than being given the lead. A great way to check off that diversity and inclusion requirement without actually having them as a lead in a romance, right?

I’m throwing metaphorical tomatoes right now. We should be seeing more diversity in film in lead roles, not just as the protagonist’s BFF.

the bella swan

I know I keep coming back to Twilight and I do actually love these movies, but the Bella Swan character trope has gotten out of hand.

I love Bella, but she’s a bit of a doormat. I’ve seen way too many female leads whose entire character revolves around the love interest. I couldn’t name two of Bella’s hobbies — could you? We know Edward and Jacob and what they like, but what does Bella like? What does she do for herself?

We just keep seeing the same two female protagonists: Bella, or the complete opposite, which is the feminist final boss. This final boss is probably an MMA fighter/racecar driver/neurosurgeon. Ah, the duality of women.

the edward cullen

When I first watched the Twilight movies, I loved Edward. But now, I think he kind of sucks. More like he really sucks.

Edward is the kind of male love interest that gives me the ick. He’s overly controlling and even lowkey stalks her in the first film. In real life, Edward would be a walking red flag. I see enough of these guys in real life; I don’t need them in my romance movies.

the ugly duckling

This is another classic trope that I loved when I was younger but for all the wrong reasons. When I watched She’s All That for the first time, I genuinely loved it. As a kid who felt awkward and invisible, I watched movies like this and felt hopeful that I would find the right guy to really see me. I also often imagined this mystery guy looking like Freddie Prince Jr.

But, looking back, I think that’s a load of bull. The main character who is “ugly” is usually a hot Hollywood actress with glasses on. I hate the idea that a girl who doesn’t meet the beauty standard in some way needs a hot guy and a makeover to be worthy of our time and attention.

“Why don’t you take those glasses off once in a while?”

“Why don’t you shut up?”

The End.

the early bird

This is sort of the opposite of a slow-burn love story. I really don’t like it when couples get together really early in a story. Like, if you’re together and there’s still 300 pages left, I’m bored. The best part of a romance plot is the tension.

But don’t let this become miscommunication; then you’ll really piss me off.

the young vote

One thing I don’t like is when authors or directors in their 40s try too hard to make their characters act young. It’s never going to work.

The best portrayals of teenagers and young people are not ones where they wear old-trend clothes from Shein or make cringy TikTok references. I’m looking at you, Ginny & Georgia. Even Euphoria kind of bugs me in that sense because if that’s what real teenagers are all like, I never got with the program.

There you have it, everything I hate about romance. You’re welcome.