When people talk about having a holiday birthday, it often brings about conversations of Christmas, New Year’s, or maybe even an occasional Easter. But they always seem to forget the other celebratory days littered throughout our calendar year. My own birthday is coming up soon- on Saint Patrick’s Day- and let me say, to have that as your birth date is strange when you aren’t 21.

Saint Patrick’s Day is a day you may tend to let loose and party but that’s a given for when you are 21 and over. If you are of legal drinking age, you have the freedom to go bar hopping, chug green-colored beers, and have what many perceive to be real, adult fun. As I am now just freshly turning 21, I can finally enjoy the festivities!

However, earlier birthdays haven’t always been so joyous- in fact, they’ve been a bit messy.

During my time in kindergarten my teachers tried to celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day by pretending a leprechaun had attacked our classroom before we all came to class that day. A fun idea for adults, but for a bunch of 5- and 6-year kids? It completely freaked us out and messed up our day- and my eventual party.

My mom later came in to help set up a little school party for my birthday, but the kids in my class were all still shaken up, killing the mood for any festivities. Later birthdays were spent trying to find something kid-friendly to do because so many restaurants were catering to their more adult crowd.

However, it hasn’t all been as bad as I make it sound. Having Saint Patrick’s Day as a birthday can be fun as well. Even though it can be thought to be a day in church, the day has essentially turned into a day of partying for many. There is always something fun to have at a restaurant like green-dyed drinks (kid friendly of course), leprechaun-themed ice creams, and much more. You can even feel free to dress down completely in green- and everyone seems to be ok with it. There are a lot of Saint Patrick’s Day parades, events and parties through the week to the weekend too! Overall, it’s a blast.

It has been a struggle to find the joy in this day, especially as I have made it to college. For many years, I wasn’t considered an adult and felt I couldn’t truly enjoy the activities largely celebrated for this day. The ages between 18 and 20 can be strange, specifically when it comes to spending time on a college campus. I often find myself feeling stuck in limbo, trying to engage in fun settings, but stay true to myself and my own interests. At college, it can be easy to feel that you are an adult in all the most difficult senses, but not in the most fun. There will be so many college events that will happen-and so many with the focus on drinking- but it is important to remember that fun comes in so many different forms and does not have to involve substances.

When this article comes out, I will have made it to my 21 and will be able to fully enjoy the fun but I don’t think I will. To me as my birthday hits on such a party day it has lost its luster when it comes to becoming a party animal and letting lose. There is this big myth around college kids and partying, especially during the holidays that allow it, but I think I will be the only one just relaxing at home and perhaps with a drink if I care to. Even though I think it will be odd for me, but I will be enjoying the parades this time around. Even wearing green and pinching those who are friends of course, and maybe dying some foods green and enjoying the day without the need of alcohol.

As a college student there is such a big push for needing alcohol to enjoy yourself and pass the time. So many movies and tv shows showing this is just the way it is on a campus. However, for me perhaps following Saint Patrick’s Day, I will be enjoying myself without it. Hopefully you will be able to as well.