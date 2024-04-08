The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As someone who loves the stars, moon, and anything astrology related, I am very pumped for the incoming eclipse happening on April 8. The last eclipse that came to Philadelphia happened several years ago and that was a total eclipse. This time around, we here in the city will only see 90% of the eclipse. However, I believe that it will still be amazing to watch. There are so many spots in Philadelphia to see this unique astral event; and as a born and bred Philadelphian, I think I can suggest a couple of great ones.

First up is Lemon Hill. This is one of the many places part of greater Fairmount Park that is now one the highest places in the city. Lemon Hill is great not just because of its height but also the beautiful features of the Hill. If you go to Lemon Hill to watch the eclipse, I recommend walking over to gazebo that gives both an amazing view of the eclipse and a view of the Schuylkill River. I must warn you that it is a bit of a walk to the gazebo, which is also on a cliff on the hill. If that gives you a bit of a fright, the surrounding area of Lemon Hill Mansion- yes, there is a beautiful mansion on the hill- has some beautiful views of the city in my opinion. It’s a great spot to plop some lawn chairs down and watch the eclipse.

The second place is for those a bit uncomfortable with heights. In the West Philadelphia area of Fairmount Park, there is the Belmont Plateau. This area is flat but still hilly to the point where you have a good view of the sky. The plateau also is very clear from things like trees that could block your view of the sky. Also, the Plateau has a lot of room to bring a couple of friends and have a cool eclipse party.

These last two spots on my recommendation list are for people who like to do something after the eclipse. Penn’s Landing area and the many parks down there are great places because of all the rest areas to sit and truly enjoy the eclipse. I would recommend Race Street Pier because you’ll get a great view of the sky and Benjamin Franklin Bridge. From there, you could walk about ten minutes to Race Street Cafe for a great burger or walk five minutes to Dave & Buster’s on Columbus Blvd.

The Philadelphia Art Museum, front or back, is one of my very favorite spots in the whole city. The stairs of the museum will offer you a view of the sky- and you could do the famous Rocky pose at the very top of the steps! The back of the museum has a gazebo that looks out to the river and should be high enough for a great view of the sky that day. The back has many different spots where you can stop to look up for the eclipse.

I hope you take the time to soak in the magic of this rare astrological event in Philadelphia!