It’s hard to walk down Liacouras without being stopped and asked if you are registered to vote. While this might be a bit frustrating when you are in a hurry to get somewhere, it’s for an important cause that all students should pay more attention too.

Pennsylvania will hold their primary elections on Tuesday, April 23. In comparison to the past, this year’s primaries do not hold as much importance. Both former President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden already are the nominees for their respective parties. Voting is important everywhere, no matter how big or small the election is. It’s a chance for you to have your voice heard. Pennsylvania is considered a “swing state” or a “purple state”. Red states vote for the Republican candidate, and blue states for the Democrat. If a state is considered purple, it means it could go either way. In the 2016 election, Pennsylvania was red by just a 0.72% margin. This means that in Pennsylvania, your vote will matter even more, in comparison to a state like Massachusetts, where the democratic candidate won by a 27.2% margin.

The rematch between former President Trump and current President Biden has gotten lots of attention from young voters. Some popular talking points have included the age of the candidates, and the Biden Administration’s response to the war in Gaza.

Registering to vote is a very quick and easy process. In some states, when you are issued your Driver’s License, you can register to vote then. With a quick search on vote.org you can check to see your own registration status. Pennsylvania’s deadline to register is on April 8th. If you are unable to make that deadline, don’t stress, because you can still register before the Presidential Election on November 5th.

If you would rather vote in your home state, that’s okay too! It’s just as easy to register to vote by mail. In most states, you can head over to the main government site and there will be a more detailed page with voter information. Be sure to pay attention to all the dates listed. Vote by mail applications need to be sent by a certain date to ensure they will be counted.

According to the Campus Vote Project, young voter rates are low.

“Young adults (ages 18-29) made up about 21% of the voting eligible population in 2014, but voter turnout for this demographic has reached record lows in recent years, sitting at 17% in recent years. In midterm elections like last year and in off-year elections like 2015, local offices are on the ballot and can be decided by a matter of a few votes. Local offices and issues have a direct impact on a student’s home and college community. Officials make decisions on topics like student debt, funding for higher education, and the economy.”

You can find your voting location here. Officials recommend bringing a government issued ID that can verify your identity if necessary. Polls will begin to open at 7am and close at 8pm. This year’s ballot will include presidential questions, the Senate, House, General Assembly and Row Offices. To find out more information on the candidates and which is the best choice for you head to this website.

It’s important to be an informed voter when election day comes along. As a young voter, it’s easy to just take the word of a parent or friend on who to vote for. But students should go above and beyond this and take the time to genuinely research the candidates to pick which aligns best with their own values.