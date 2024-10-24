Tips On Wearing Makeup When You Have Sensitive Eyes

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As someone with very sensitive eyes, I often struggle to wear makeup for long periods of time. Anytime I wore makeup, it always ended with my eyes getting watery and irritated in less than an hour. However, over time, I adjusted my routine until I mastered wearing makeup without upsetting my eyes. Those with sensitive eyes should not give up hope because I have a few tips that might be able to help.

Keep Products Aways from The Eyes

Makeup getting in your waterline and tear ducts might be a cause of eye problems. In my experience, putting on makeup while avoiding those areas helps prevent this. I also am extra careful when using products that go near the inside of my eyes, like eyeliner and concealer. Try to go around the waterline and tear ducts so you do not accidentally irritate your eyes.

Be Gentle with Your Makeup

While the products you use may be causing problems, the way you apply your makeup can also be contributing. Aggressively applying makeup onto your face, especially your eyes, can be aggravating for your eyes. Make sure you are being gentle when putting on makeup by not applying too much pressure and by patting the product in with your applicator rather than rubbing.

Find Products Made for Sensitive Eyes

Many ingredients commonly used in cosmetic products often cause irritation, especially for those who are more sensitive, and are common allergens. You should always read the labels of beauty products before purchasing to make sure you are not getting something that would not work for you. I recommend being cautious when using products that have fragrance, talc, parabens, or phenoxyethanol on your eyes.

Luckily for sensitive eye makeup wearers, many beauty brands have created products with sensitive eyes in mind. I usually opt for products that say “hypoallergenic,” “optometrist/ophthalmologist approved,” or “safe for sensitive eyes,” as those labels are often a sign that they are created without abrasive ingredients and formulas.

Use Creams Over Powders

If you regularly use powder eyeshadow and pressed pigments, you might want to consider switching to cream products. Powder products, especially products with glitter or shimmer, can have products fall out that could get into your eyes. Cream products are generally formulated to be gentler on the eyes and less likely to move or flake.

Brings Tissues… A Lot of Tissues

Unfortunately, you could do everything “correctly” and your eyes just might not be on your side. These tips have helped me avoid irritated eyes most days but not every day. If your eyes start watering, do not panic, instead grab some tissues. Whenever I wear makeup, I make sure I never leave my room without tissues in my bag, just in case. It is best to tap your tears and eyes with your tissues instead of rubbing them to avoid irritating your eyes further. I also like to use blotting paper to absorb my tears without disturbing my makeup.

Wearing makeup can be difficult when you have sensitive eyes, but it is not impossible. Figuring out what does and does not work for you is a part of the makeup learning process. Hopefully these tips can help you have a more enjoyable and irritation-free makeup experience.