The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Makes its Return 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter.

After a six-year hiatus, the Victoria’s Secret (VS) Fashion Show finally returned to our beloved screens on Oct. 15, and the show was jam-packed with fashion, great performances, and beautiful models — iconic models like Adrianna Lima (my personal favorite), Tyra Banks, Alessandra Ambrosio, and the Hadid sisters made their returns back to the VS stage.

However, why was the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show gone in the first place? The show was first canceled back in 2019 when it was met with controversy and low ratings. According to NBC News, views in 2018 plummeted to a little over 3 million viewers compared to the 10 million viewers it had in 2010.

The controversy surrounding the show had to do with the lack of diversity in the models when it came to both body types and race.

It is no secret that models are stereotyped as tall, super skinny, perfect girls. Many viewers argued that they wanted to see more models of all body types because that is more realistic. A lot of people believe that the beauty standard implemented by VS could lead to things like eating disorders and young viewers feeling insecure in their body types.

So, this year, VS had models of all body types. Not only sticking with the standard thin models, VS decided to add plus-size models to the show, trying to prove to viewers that they have listened to the feedback they were given.

Another way VS added inclusivity to their show was by featuring transgender models for the first time in the show’s history. Both models Alex Consani and Valentina Sampaio took to social media to express their gratitude. Consani said “Little me is screaming I can’t even say anything other than thank you” and Sampaio saying “Dreams come true.”

One thing I noticed in this year’s show was more racial inclusion. Not only were there more people of color in the show, but they were also able to rock their natural hair which fans greatly appreciated.

As a person who grew up watching the fashion show every year, I was very excited for it to come back. When I was younger, I always looked forward to watching the show with my mom to see the dramatic fashions. It basically became a tradition for us to watch it every year.

I wasn’t the only excited one — many fans flocked to social media sites to show their excitement, too. But after watching the show, many fans had mixed reactions. Some fans were ecstatic and loved the show while others were left disappointed by the changes. Believing that the show removed the nostalgic features that they once loved.

The first thing that most people think about when they hear about the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is the big and extravagant wings that the VS Angels wear. However, this year the show opted for smaller simpler wings instead of the huge fancy ones they are so famous for, which I believed messed with the nostalgia of the show.

Another thing that many fans did not like about the show was the slicked-back ponytails. In previous shows, the models had bouncy, big, beautiful blowouts featuring amazing curls. This year, there were no bouncy blowouts and instead they were replaced with greasy slicked-back ponytails. Many fans were truly disappointed with this, wondering why VS would fix what’s not broken.

The disappointment with slicked-back hair was only some people’s reactions. Others thought it was perfect since the slicked-back look is what’s trending on social media. Many even took to TikTok to replicate the look themselves.

Although people complained, I still believe there were good moments in the show, like the performances. Multiple artists hit the stage from Tyla, who performed her hit “Water,” to Lisa from the K-pop group, Blackpink, to Cher who performed iconic songs like “Believe”.

Since the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show made a comeback this year, does this mean it’s here to stay? News about the 2025 show has not yet been confirmed, but I personally hope it does come return!