The anticipation of summer is creeping in as our semester ends. As we welcome the summer sunshine and long nights- and the excitement of the semester ending fills our minds- it’s time to make a list. Well, not just a list, the list. A Temple Girl’s Summer Bucket List.

As a girl who wants to do everything within the span of 3 months, it’s hard to formulate the ideal list of activities to check off by the time the summer ends. So, with that said, I have put together this summer bucket list to help you make the most of your 2024 summer.

Camping

Whether you find yourself back in your parents’ house or residing in your Philadelphia apartment, camping is a must. Surrounded by concrete walls all semester, it is important to branch out and seek those tall trees, a flowing stream, and some disconnect from reality. Never been camping? Don’t know how to make your camping experience worthwhile? Don’t worry girlfriends, I got you.

First comes finding the perfect camping spot. In my opinion, the more exclusive the better; but if that’s not an option for you, state parks and national forest, or the Poconos are great alternatives. While you may have neighbors, the positives of these campgrounds are that there are often campfire pits, stoves, and tent spots provided for you to work with.

So, what do you do once you’re there? Bring some card games, a speaker, a bathing suit, yard games like cornhole and can jam. Firewood would also be a must if you want to gather around the campfire for an endless night full of storytelling, laughing, and s’more-making.

Beach Day

Is it even possible to say you had a summer if you didn’t make it to the beach? For my girlies staying in Philly for the summer, you’re in luck. Only an hour and 15 mins from OCNJ, a beach day waits for you. Not a fan of the sand or the cold ocean water? No need to fear- there is a 2.5 mile stretch of boardwalk for you to enjoy. As for my gals staying home for this summer, if getting to a beach seems impossible, settling for a lake day can be fun too—just romanticize the experience a little! Or maybe you’d take a lake day over a beach day; and in that case, don’t be afraid to get out on that boat and do some sun tanning, tubing, and jet skiing.

Rooftop Happy Hour

Staying local to Philly, no worries. A rooftop bar awaits your company. What better way to enjoy a summer sunset or the summer sunshine by soaking it up on a rooftop?

Sunset Social is a great rooftop option for watching a summer sunset while enjoying some yummy sandwiches and delicious drinks. This rooftop is full of green space, so make sure to bring a blanket to sit on as you watch the summer sunset go down.

Bok Bar is also a fantastic option for rooftop lovers who love a super fun event. From yoga to line dancing Bok Bar does it all. So, if you’re looking for more to do than just relax and watch the sun set, check out Bok Bar.

Fruit Picking & Farmers Market

Tis’ the season for fresh produce! Strawberry season will soon be upon us and following close behind is blueberry season. So, make sure to drive to the closet patch to you. Not only do you get to pick and eat the yummy and fresh produce, but it is also a great place to take photos for the gram. While you can’t pick all your own produce, your local farmers’ market is the next best thing. Waking up early in the morning, grabbing some coffee and strolling through the wide variety of plants, fruits, and vegetables is a perfect summer activity. This is also a great way to support local farmers and businesses within your community!

Winery

Speaking of fruit, a great summer activity for you and your friends, family, or even loved one is visiting a winery. Located in Bucks County, Bishop Estate Vineyard and Winery offers 16 different types of wine that you can sip as you stroll through the farm that has been in their family for over 100 years.

Amusement Park

There is an inner child in all of us. No one is ever too old for a day filled with fun at your closest amusement park.

Hershey Park is a great choice for rollercoaster lovers, but if you’re like me and are an anti-rollercoaster amusement parker, Chocolate World is right nearby. Of course, if you do find yourself in Hershey territory, you must find out what size Hershey Candy you are.

For a free admission park filled with delicious food, family friendly rides, and an overall great experience, Knoebels is the park for you. Located in Elysburg PA, you can enjoy it as a day trip or spend the weekend camping out near the park in a Knoebels-owned campground.

For my Jersey lovers, you have a multitude of parks to choose from. While I haven’t been to any amusement parks in Jersey, I have heard great things about Six Flags.

Picnic in the Park

For a more relaxing, less time-consuming activity, a picnic in the park is a fantastic choice. Whether you choose the lovely Rittenhouse Square Park or a park closer to your hometown, a picnic is a great reason to get outside and enjoy the summer sunshine. To elevate your picnic for more of an authentic experience, implementing a fun arts and craft activity is always a social-media worthy and fun option.

While there are endless activities to implement into a summer bucket list, here were just a few to help you elevate your summertime goals. No matter what you choose to do, make sure you put down your phone and soak up the summer sunshine with friends, family, and loved ones.