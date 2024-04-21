The Rise of Huda Beauty: A Journey of Passion and Innovation 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Huda Beauty, founded by Huda Kattan in 2013, has emerged as a powerhouse in the cosmetics industry. Huda Kattan, who is an Iraqi American beauty blogger, makeup artist, and entrepreneur, created a brand that redefined beauty standards and product offerings. Huda Kattan’s journey from beauty blogger to creating a beauty business shows the power of passion, innovation, and strategic business.

Huda Kattan’s background as a beauty blogger and makeup artist laid the foundation for her idea of creating Huda Beauty. In 2010, she started the “Huda Beauty” blog and YouTube channel, where she shared makeup tutorials, skincare tips, and product reviews. Her content gained a massive following and established her as a prominent influencer in the beauty community.

In 2013, Huda Kattan launched her business called Huda Beauty with a focus on creating high-quality makeup products that catered to diverse skin tones and makeup preferences. The brand gained success and recognition, particularly due to the innovative nature of its products such as false eyelashes, eyeshadow palettes, and liquid lipsticks. The launch of Huda Beauty in 2013 marked a significant turning point in Huda Kattan’s career. Her collection of false eyelashes debuted in Sephora stores in Dubai before expanding to the United States. The early success of Huda Beauty can be attributed in part to the endorsement and popularity boost from the Kardashian sisters.

Over the years, Huda Beauty has expanded its product line to include products such as lipsticks, eyeshadow palettes, highlighters, and skincare products. The brand has remained committed to quality, innovation, and inclusivity, especially considering that the founder of the company is a person of color (POC) herself. In 2017, Huda Kattan’s influence and achievements gained significant recognition. She was named one of “The 25 Most Influential People on the Internet” by Time magazine, which highlighted her impact on the digital world. Additionally, Forbes listed her as one of the Richest Self-Made Women and one of the Top Three Beauty Influencers. These acknowledgments brought her closer to her entrepreneurial success and industry influence. Strategic partnerships and investments have played a crucial role in the growth of the Huda Beauty brand. In 2017, the company received a minority investment from TSG Consumer Partners, a private equity firm specializing in consumer brands. This investment helped fuel the brand’s expansion and further solidified its position in the cosmetics market.

Huda Beauty’s goal of inclusivity, by offering products that embrace different skin tones and celebrate individuality, is extremely important for many people of color. The brand celebrates different skin tones, ethnicities, and beauty preferences, resonating with consumers seeking products that align with their unique identities. Representation matters for young girls, who are still growing up and realizing that people like Huda feature people just like them. Huda Beauty sends a message of visibility, representation, and recognition, which challenges traditional norms and stereotypes for people of color.

Recently, Huda Kattan has spoken up about the wrongs happening around the world, stating, “I am willing to risk my entire business, everything that I have, in search of the truth and justice.” Despite the high stakes, with her cosmetic business valued at $1.2 billion and having 54 million Instagram followers, she announced a $1 million donation to Human Appeal and Doctors Without Borders for humanitarian efforts.

Huda Beauty has made a significant impact on the beauty industry. She single-handedly revolutionized standards of inclusivity, representation, and product innovation. Through Huda Kattan’s vision, the brand not only achieved so much success but also created a powerful example of using influence to create positive change. Her brand has created an everlasting imprint on the industry and for women of color all over the world.