As the 2024 election season has closed out, a lot of people showed off who they were going to vote for in different ways, including fashion! From the Harris-Walz camo hats to “We the People stand with Trump” shirts, people had different ways of outwardly showing their opinions.

All across campus, students have shown who they support, but it’s interesting to really look at what they are wearing and analyze it. For the democratic campaigns on campus, you see mostly text on peoples’ shirts, rarely someone wearing Harris’ face on their shirt. Most of the shirts have her policies on them or quotes of what she has said at rallies. For Trump, most of the merchandise he endorsed had his face on it and other things that “represent” America like a bald eagle or an American flag. His merchandise seems intimidating and empowering, while Harris’ comes off as educational and somewhat personable.

Another way to look at election fashion is through colors. Red and blue are polarizing colors in the election, representing the Democratic and the Republican parties. Kamala Harris, throughout her entire campaign, did not wear a single article of red clothing, wearing mostly blue, tan, black, and of course her, famous and powerful purple suit. At her rallies, there would be seas of people wearing straight up blue clothing or clothing with blue accents. Trump represents himself with red, always wearing a red tie or having a red accent on his suit. Same with Harris’ rally crowds, everyone would be wearing red, the,“Make America Great Again” hats to red shirts to red flags. While the candidates used the colors to represent themselves, so did the common people. The movie “Get Out” does a phenomenal job of showing this idea by having the character Chris Washington and the house workers of the Armitage family wearing blue while Rose Armitage and the Armitage family wear red or red accented clothing. During and after the election, people, including me, refused to wear those two colors because I did not want my clothes to wrongly represent me in any way.

Still, even a week after the election of me writing this, people are hesitant to touch/wear those colors, but at the end of the day, colors and clothing do not represent who you are. Everybody has their opinions and thoughts they shouldn’t wrongly be put on display wearing red or blue clothing.