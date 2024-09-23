Tensions high after Season 2 of House of the Dragon 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One of the hit shows of 2022 has made its comeback for the summer of 2024 with big premieres, red carpets, and interviews. The show, known for its dragons, action, and complicated characters, came out with eight episodes and had its finale in August. With the end of the series came many mixed reactions, especially from the show’s die-hard fans.

More than a month since the show’s finale, the author of the book Fire and Blood, which the show is based on, has spoken out about changes that were made in the show. Author George R.R. Martin has taken to his blog to express his frustration with the current season and his worry about future seasons. Spoilers for the show and book will be detailed below.

In his blog, Martin describes one key detail from the show that was changed from the book: Helaena’s choice and her sons’ deaths. In the show, Helaena only has two children, twins, Jaehaerys and Jaehaera. Helaena is forced to choose which of her two children to keep alive when two men named Blood and Cheese come to enact revenge for the death of her nephew Lucerys at the hands of her brother Aemond. Helaena is then forced to give up her only son. It is a tragic scene that brought tears to many eyes.

However, in the book, Helaena has three children, Jaehaerys, Jaehaera, and Maelor. In the book, she is forced to choose which son she wants to keep alive and which she doesn’t. After a tough decision, she chooses the youngest Maelor. Blood and Cheese then mock Maelor and tell him that his mother wants him dead before doing the opposite and taking the life of Jaehaerys.

Martin explains how fans were split between how the scene was executed, and that he understands both sides. But he does think the scene in the book was more intense, with Blood and Cheese being more cruel. He also explains that in the book, Helaena offering herself up was more impactful than in the show, where she offers up a necklace instead.

Martin also brings up that when Maelor is sent away for his safety in the book, he is captured for a reward and does not end up surviving the ordeal. Martin explains how, despite Maelor being a small character and not having much to do, the impact of his death is important for later in the story. Maelor’s death will end up impacting Helaena hugely and cause her to be consumed by grief. He explains what the butterfly effect is and how not having Maelor in the show will change everything going forward in the story.

Later in his blog, he mentions that, with these butterfly effects happening, he is not sure what exactly the show will offer fans. He explains how losing Maelor feels like a loss for the show, and that he is not sure where the future season of House of the Dragon is heading if the show continues to have changes like this.

HBO has since responded to Martin and has given their take on the subject matter. They explain in their statement how showrunners have many limitations and are forced to make certain choices with characters and stories. Showrunner Ryan Condal has given his own statement on the matter, saying, “So really a lot of what we do is, as dramatists and adapters of this is coloring in the lines that we’re given … and a lot of that color is ultimately our own.”

Was Martin harsh in criticizing the showrunner, or is he just an author who is passionate about doing his work justice? As a fan of the show and its complex plotlines and characters, I also had mixed reactions to the season. One thing is for certain: as a fan of the series, I hope that Martin and Condal can come to an agreement on how the future of the show should go.