As we creep into the middle of the semester and the pressure of assignments starts to pile up, finding a go-to spot to focus and crank out work becomes essential. For me, it’s not just about having a quiet space—it’s about the vibe.

I love nothing more than finding a cozy spot, plugging in my AirPods, grabbing a snack, and just getting things done. While venturing into Center City for a change of scenery can be tempting, sometimes the commute is just too much.

That’s where campus steps up as the perfect alternative, offering some great options to keep your productivity flowing.

RICHIE’S

One of my go-to spots on campus is Richie’s. This place has everything: great food, fun drinks, and a vibe that just works. Not to mention, if you’re lucky enough to know Richie, you’re already winning. For me, it’s all about the drinks—especially when fall hits and Richie’s starts rolling out those seasonal flavors. My top picks? The pumpkin cold foam matcha, pumpkin chia, and of course, the brown butter latte, which never fails to hit the spot. Richie’s is the perfect place to grab a treat, take a seat, and knock out whatever is on your to-do list.

But beyond Richie’s, there are plenty of other on-campus gems where you can hunker down.

SAXBYS

If Richie’s is packed or you’re craving something a little different, Saxbys is definitely worth a visit. With small and cozy seating, it’s the kind of place that is perfect for getting those assignments done or catching up with some friends. Plus, it’s not as far of a walk from off-campus, located on the strip near the Conwell Inn. This location is a huge bonus when you’re looking to avoid the hassle of walking all the way across campus.

What really makes Saxby’s stand out, though, are the drinks. Their Vanilla Bean Cold Brew is my go-to, especially when I need that extra jolt of caffeine to power through a long study session. It’s smooth and slightly sweet.

STELLA’S CAFE

If you’re ever in a pinch and don’t feel like leaving the library, Stella’s Café is your go-to spot—conveniently located right inside Charles Library.

I’ll be honest, though: the coffee and food here are on the pricier side, so it’s definitely not my first choice when it comes to grabbing a drink or snack. That being said, if you’re in the middle of a long study session or have back-to-back classes and just need something quick, Stella’s can be a lifesaver.

Their coffee, while expensive, is decent if you need that caffeine boost without having to step away from the books. They also offer a small selection of sandwiches and snacks if you’re desperate for a bite.

HANK’S CAFE

Another great addition to campus this semester is Hank’s Café, located in Ritter Hall. Unlike some other spots, Hank’s offers way more than just coffee, making it a standout for those who crave variety. Whether you’re in the mood for bubble tea, an endless range of refreshers, or something different to sip on while studying, Hank’s has you covered. It’s a refreshing change from the usual coffee options around campus, and its food menu is a little harder and more diverse compared to your typical cafe. It also makes it a great choice for students who don’t want to make the commute home from a full day of classes but want something substantial.

Since opening at the beginning of the fall semester, Hank’s Café has quickly become a go-to for students who want to grab a drink on their way to class or during a quick break. With its updated menu and laid-back vibe, it’s a solid option if you’re tired of the typical campus coffee spots and want something new. Whether it’s a fruity refresher or a sweet bubble tea, Hank’s brings a fresh variety of drinks to your day.

LAND OF THOUSANDS OF HILLS

If you’re looking to reminisce about your study abroad days in Italy or just want a coffee experience that takes you back to sipping cappuccinos in a European café, look no further than Land of a Thousand Hills. Recently opened across from Richie’s Café, this new coffee spot is quickly gaining attention for its rich, authentic flavors—especially its cappuccinos, which are absolutely to die for.