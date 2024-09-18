The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the first semester is just starting, many students feel lost when it comes to what student orgs to join. It can often be overwhelming to search for clubs and groups at college, especially at a school as large and populated as Temple University. Here is my list of popular clubs and student organizations that I recommend joining and why.

Greek Life:

Temple has a variety of unique Greek Life options besides the typical fraternities and sororities.

Alpha Phi Omega is a co-ed service frat that is centered around community service hours and fellowships. I believe it is a great organization for students to build their resumes and make lasting friendships.

Alpha Xi Delta is one of the oldest sororities in the United States. It encourages its members to succeed in education, leadership, and service.

Sports:

For many, sports are a large aspect of college life. So why not participate in the sports yourself?

The Cherry Crusade is the heart of Temple’s school spirit. Students in the Crusade attend Temple sporting events and hype up the student section. I think this is a fun club to join for anyone who loves sports and cheering for Temple teams.

Club/rec sports- For anyone who wants to have the fun of playing sports but not the pressure of playing on a collegiate level, consider playing a club or recreational sport. Club sports still get to experience playing against other college teams but are not as competitive as the collegiate teams. Recreational sports, on the other hand, consist of multiple teams through Temple. Rec sports are a good idea for people who want to stay in shape and make friends without the pressure.

Advocacy groups:

If you are passionate about certain issues, advocacy clubs at Temple will be fitting for you to join.

Student Activists Against Sexual Assault (SAASA) is the Temple chapter of It’s On Us, a group that is combating campus sexual assault around the country. SAASA is working to partner with different organizations around Philadelphia and the country to spread awareness about sexual assault and sexual education to Temple University students.

Temple has a chapter of Planned Parenthood, which is an organization that is passionate about providing everyone with sexual and reproductive protection and contraceptives. They advocate for public policies that protect people’s reproductive rights.

Temple University Democrats is a club for people who are passionate about politics and who want to share their beliefs with others. I suggest this club for Temple students who have liberal views and who enjoy learning more about politics and current events in the United States.

If you are not a Democrat you are in luck, because Temple also has the Temple University Republican Club. Both clubs would be perfect for you if you keep up to date with politics and enjoy learning more about it in America.

Religious organizations:

Temple has a large number of religious groups to fit the needs of all of Temple’s students.

Cru is a Christian organization that has over 2,300 locations across the United States. Its goal is to build the faith of its members and to spread the gospel to others. If you are a Christian and are looking to be more active within your faith, Temple Cru would be a good club for you.

Hillel is a nationwide organization for Jewish students across college campuses. Eight-hundred-and-fifty colleges around the world have Hillel programs. Their mission is to help Jewish students stay committed to their faith.

The Muslim Student Association at Temple is another group that works to strengthen students’ Islamic faith and help students make new friends. I suggest students who are Muslim join this club and want to grow in their faith.

Temple has over 300 registered student organizations on main campus, so if none of the clubs that I mentioned interest you, consider logging into Owl Connect, Temple’s platform for finding and enrolling in campus clubs. With many student organizations, you are sure to find one suits you.