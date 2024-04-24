Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Surviving Finals Week Without Breaking a Sweat

Dayanna Shomo
As a very anxious person, finals season gets me very flustered and sends me into what could be called a “tizzy.” With the rush of having to complete several group projects and long papers- and studying for exams that count up to 25% of a grade- there is so much on a college student’s plate during finals time. The pressure that comes with end of semester tests could have anyone’s hair turning grey. For my own anxious self, it sends me into a nosedive of nerves and self-doubt. However, I do have some tips for those like me who break a sweat when finals approach.   

Look Forward to Something 

Planning an activity before or after a big assignment has been a big help for me. The small distraction of playing a quick game on my switch or grabbing some boba helps take my mind off the assignment causing me stress. When I’m ready, I can move on to the assignment with a clear mind or be prepared for whatever big project I must turn in. It may also give me something to look forward to, leaving a final with a better mindset than I had when I walked in. I have realized that me stressing over something would only lead to me subsequently failing- all because I was overthinking. Instead of self-sabotaging in this subconscious way, I am now using small activities to promote a conscious, growth mindset.  

Shuffle the Tunes 

Music is always a big help to calm down my anxiety. I have a playlist to ease every possible reason I could be stressed. I personally use a study playlist to help me remember what I’m attempting to learn. I always have this big worry that my brain will go blank during an exam, so I have curated a playlist of only “earworms.” These are tunes that get into your head- you know the songs you can’t forget no matter how hard you try. With those earworm tunes playing in my head all the time, I find I can’t forget my notes because they are so entwined with the catchy songs. In a way, you could say this is my spin on the gum studying trick. 

Recenter Yourself 

I’ve found that having a mantra can help to calm down any anxiety that I may have. I know it sounds a bit cheesy, but it seriously does help; in a way, it grounds me perfectly. I find a quiet spot to sit in; close my eyes; and begin to say out loud, or in my head, my mantra. This list of mantras from calm.com has many lines I say to help recenter myself. It may feel a little silly at first, but when everything gets too much, I can just sit down for a couple of minutes, say some words of encouragement, and then I feel so much calmer.  

Finals have always been a tough time for me as someone with anxiety. I get so overwhelmed with everything already, but adding on the weight of exams, projects, group work, and final grades can send me into a spiral. Luckily, I’ve been able to use some tricks to help ease the mental pressure of college exam season. I know others can relate to these feelings of anxiety, but with my tips, I hope you can also find a way to not let the nerves overtake you. Good luck on finals, everyone! 

