Simplify Your Closet: Must-Have Pieces For Your College Capsule Wardrobe  

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter.

Like many college students, I am guilty of having overflowing drawers filled with trendy pieces I have seen on TikTok or Instagram; but despite this, I find myself reaching for the same pieces every day….

I have certainly fallen victim to the large TJ Maxx hauls that grace my For You Page, making it so most mornings I feel like I cannot find anything to wear… but then I found my answer. I began filling my closet with more versatile pieces, switching over to a capsule wardrobe. Now when I wake up in the morning, I feel less stressed picking out my outfit of the day.

A capsule wardrobe puts focus on having simple pieces that are all easy to mix and match with each other– clothes that are timeless and will not be micro-trends that sit in the back of your closet. Creating my capsule wardrobe has helped me find my personal style, made my closet much easier to navigate, and has helped me become more mindful of my clothing consumption. I have found that there are ways to incorporate your personal style when crafting your capsule wardrobe that makes picking out your outfits much easier. For me, being in college has been a major influence on my personal essential pieces.

To help you start simplifying your closet, I have put a list together of the must-haves in my college capsule wardrobe. The cool part is that a lot of these items I already had in my closet laying around, but simply forgot about.

Tees

It is impossible to go wrong with a classic T-shirt, but by having a small variety of shirts- from baby tees to oversized thrifted finds- I have been able to incorporate my personal style into my simplified wardrobe. My favorite thing about baby tees is that they look adorable when styled with anything from jeans to skirts.

I recommended building a collection of black, white, and grey tees that can match with any outfit, ensuring versatility. Every day, these shirts can be paired with different items, like sweatpants for a comfy class look, a mini skirt for a cute going out outfit, or even formal pants for a job interview. Good T-shirts are guaranteed to be worn repeatedly, making them a closet staple.

Some of my go-to tees are from Target (so affordable and versatile), Aritzia (so many color and style options), and OGBFF (hilarious graphics for a fun look).

Athleisure

If I were giving a first-year student advice on what to pack for their first year of college, it would be to pack way more athleisure than you think you will need. My go-to outfit for class consists of leggings and a sweatshirt or athletic bottoms with a cute tank or tee. Being a tired college student, I have worn sweatpants more time than I can count.

Athletic sets are super practical, making sure you are as comfortable as possible whether you are in class or going to the gym. Getting matching sets is a super effortless way to make these comfortable clothes also look cute. These pieces will be worn again and again whether it is for a relaxed day running errands, or for working out.

A super popular choice for sweats is the large variety offered from White Fox. As for shorts, I have fallen in love with the Free People Carpe Diem Shorts, which pair perfectly with Lululemon’s Align Tank (which I think look amazing on everyone).

Simple Sneakers

As fun as it is to bring your cutest heels and boots to school, classic sneakers are what I see most often on campus. Whether it is going to class, walking around the city, going out, or going to work, sneakers are a closet must-have. A good sneaker will never go out of style and can be worn with a variety of pieces for endless looks.

When choosing your go-to shoes, it is important to prioritize comfort- especially if you plan on wearing them regularly like I do. Choosing a neutral color for sneakers, like a classic white, will help ensure they match with any outfit you put together!

Recently I have been loving the New Balance 550’s because of how versatile, comfortable, and fashionable they are. If I’m not wearing those, I love the Adidas Sambas for a trendier look (inspired by fashion icons like Bella Hadid) or the Lululemon Blissfeel Running Shoe for working out or a more athletic look.

Jeans

A good staple to have ready in your closet is a high-quality pair of classic jeans. Having one pair that fits you right will be worn repeatedly when crafting class, going out, and even business casual looks. There are endless styles to choose from which helps incorporate your personal style in your capsule wardrobe.

Jeans are timeless and are a classic item, so taking the time to find your perfect pair of denim will give you a pants option to wear again and again.

I like having a variety of jeans on hand, but my favorite pair are ‘90s Straight Jean from Garage that are the perfect color and fit. It is great to also have a ripped pair on hand like the Curve Love High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean from Abercrombie and Fitch which have amazing reviews.

Versatile Jackets

Going to school up north I know for certain I wear jackets more days than I don’t. I am also somebody who gets cold extremely easily and has to walk to class through snow on some occasions. Experiencing all four seasons during the academic year makes it no surprise that I have bought more jackets to best fit the weather.

No matter what the weather is where you live, jackets are an item almost everyone owns and uses. Investing in a high-quality coat ensures it will be worn for many years to come. Growing up in Philadelphia, it took me years of trial and error to find jackets I love and use for multiple years; but luckily, I have found the best jacket pieces for my capsule wardrobe.

For a lighter option, a zip-up is easy to throw on and layer with other pieces. My go to is the Christy hoodie from Brandy Melville which is high quality and pretty affordable. in my opinion. On days that are chilly, but not freezing, a chic leather jacket will keep you warm and look amazing. A good leather jacket is timeless, and I love my leather bomber from Princess Polly that dresses up any look- and is perfect for a night out!

For the colder days, one of the best decisions I ever made was investing in a high-quality, super warm puffer. A classic, The Super Puff from Aritzia is a coat I will always adore. I have been wearing mine for over 3 years now and recommend it to everyone. If you were to buy one thing from this article it should be The Super Puff, it keeps me so warm on even the coldest days, and I know I will be wearing it for many years to come.

Little Black Dress (and Skirt!)

I thought I was the only one who felt that I did not pack enough formal clothes for school, but all my friends and I have been able to agree we underestimated how many dresses we should have brought to school.

But here was one advantage I did have over my peers… I made sure to bring a little black dress.

There is something so iconic and timeless about little black dresses, making them a wardrobe must-have you will wear repeatedly for many years to come. They are incredibly versatile, perfect for fancy dinner nights or date parties that you might end up attending at school.

As you can tell, I have a genuine love for little black dresses, and have bought quite a few. I even recently got one from Urban Outfitters that I am super excited to wear soon.

Also, packing a little black miniskirt will give you endless options in creating outfits that are a little dressier. Mini skirts can be worn anywhere- whether it’s dressing up in a simple shirt or creating a more formal outfit with a nice sweater. This makes them one of those pieces you can wear with anything for a long time. There is a wide variety of both black dresses and black miniskirts, but my go-to mini skirt is from Edikted (and I think it comes at a pretty great price)!

Building a capsule wardrobe is the best way to ensure you have pieces you will love for years to come- and to make sure these pieces can be styled together to create endless looks. Capsule wardrobe pieces are timeless and will be worn again and again. Having these essential items will also help you be more mindful with your clothing consumption, straying away from micro-trends.

Your future self will certainly thank you for building a closet full of versatile pieces that make picking out an outfit in the morning much more simple. Being in college, the idea of only having basic pieces may feel uncomfortable, but there are simple ways to incorporate your personal style to truly make your wardrobe your own.