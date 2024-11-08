Silent Cries From A Woman: A Temple Student’s Post-Election Thoughts

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

(Content Warning: This story mentions rape and sexual assault)

Not only has the recent election been a huge turning point for many Americans, but it has opened my eyes to the constant hate so many women feel. One may think that since we are in modern society, essential barriers have been broken, but sadly we still have a long way to go.

The election results have made me think about the women who are still mocked, ignored, and must fight for the little rights they are born with. These days, I feel that the only thing that has changed is the year, but that society’s mindset has not improved at all.

Watching how this election proceeded, I was shown how close-minded, unenlightened, and inconsiderate certain people are- even in my own generation. Seeing men in real life who supported Trump- especially those who have sisters and come from single-mother households- not only make fun of our vice president, but women in general, was so heartbreaking. Men seem to be consistently painted as figures made to protect women- to steer us away from harm. But instead, I feel that women were made a mockery of and laughed at, as a woman’s fate was put into the hands of a man instead of her own.

Lately, I’ve seen how rotten social media can be and how it has changed my generation’s way of thinking. And at times, I wish that it was never created.

Yes, social media has its benefits, but seeing individuals make jokes and not use the little platforms that they do have for good, showed me how close-minded people actually are. It is sad to say that even close associates of mine have displayed such immaturity and childishness in a situation that should have never been taken lightly.

There was much more to this election than just fighting for abortion rights. So many other factors were to be thought about. During pregnancy, so many women face unthinkable dangers, especially women of color, and it prompts me to think about the potential fatality of these dangers. Should women who are brutally raped be constantly reminded of the trauma that they went through? Should babies diagnosed with terminal illness before being born have to suffer their entire lives?

There are so many other questions I can ask, but at the end of the day, ignorance is bliss. Thus, I truly feel that until a man is directly affected by these issues, he will continue to push legislation putting women in harm’s way.

Not only in America, but worldwide, the idea that women must work 10x harder than their male counterparts to be deemed worthy of equal recognition prevails. I often wonder when women will no longer have to be questioned about their capability due to their gender, and instead be judged based off of their accomplishments and character.

Although this election woke me up to how seemingly misogynistic America is, it made me feel proud. It made me feel proud of Kamala Harris, a Black woman who ran for president. Something that felt so unthinkable was not far from being our own.

In appreciation, I thank you, Kamala, for the barriers that you broke throughout your campaign.

I truly feel that women are the glue that holds this world together, but it seems that rocks will have to fall where they may for man to see how needed we are.