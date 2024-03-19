Olivia Rodrigo: Standing Up For Women’s Rights 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Ex-Disney Star and current pop-rock singer, Olivia Rodrigo, is currently making waves as her GUTS World Tour made its way through Austin Texas this past week.

The three-time Grammy-winning pop/rock star announced via her official fan page’s TikTok to share she has begun Fund 4 Good which she described as “a global initiative committed to building an equitable and just future for all women, girls and people seeking reproductive health freedom.” Rodrigo has pledged to donate a portion of her ticket sales from each show to local abortion funds.

Rodrigo is using her platform to raise awareness about an issue she has shown to have a long passion for. She has been very vocal about her stance on reproductive rights in recent years.

When a leaked draft of the Supreme Court opinion before Roe v Wade was overturned in 2022, Rodrigo, then 19 years old- paused a concert in Washington D.C. to condemn this draft that indicated that the justices were planning on changing the reproductive rights of women.

“I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to talk about how heartbroken I am over the Supreme Court’s potential decision,” Rodrigo said per a video from the concert posted to X, formerly Twitter. “What a woman does with her body should never be in the hands of politicians, and I hope we can use our voices to protect the right to have a safe abortion, which is a right that so many people before us have worked so hard to get.”

The following month during a show at England’s Glastonbury Festival the day after the Supreme Court decided, Rodrigo did not hold back any disappointment or anger towards the subject. She spoke out again stating “I’m devastated and terrified that so many women and so many girls are going to die because of this — I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court. This song goes out to the justices: Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, and Brett Kavanaugh. We hate you” followed by a duet with English singer Lily Allen to the song titled “F**k You”.

So, what exactly is Fund 4 Good? Via the video on Rodrigo’s fan page, she hopes the initiative will “work to support all women, girls, and people seeking reproductive health freedom.”

Additionally, she is currently in a partnership for the North American length of the tour with the National Network of Abortion Funds (NNAF), a non-profit made of 100 abortion funds across the country with the hope to “help ease economic and logistical barriers for people seeking abortions,” including assistance with transportation, childcare, translation and doula services.

She continued with “The fund will directly support community-based nonprofits that champion things like girls’ education, support reproductive rights, and prevent gender-based violence,” and emphasized, “A portion of all proceeds from ticket sales for the GUTS World Tour will go to the Fund 4 Good, which I’m very excited about.”

Oriaku Njoku, NNAF’s executive director, said in a statement shared with USA TODAY. “We are excited to be in partnership with Olivia Rodrigo, as she’s uplifting the critical work of abortion funds, and leading (her fans) into the movement towards reproductive freedom!”

The singer just wrapped up three shows in Houston, Austin and Dallas, Texas – a state where abortion is illegal.

Kamyon Conner, the executive director of Texas Equal Access Fund, said in a statement to USA TODAY that the organization is “excited and grateful to Olivia Rodrigo for her support of abortion access through her GUTS tour, and we applaud her for using her platform and voice to shine a light on the critical work of abortion funds and bust abortion stigma.”

With 42 mostly sold-out shows in the U.S. and a standard ticket running upwards of $49.50 to $199.50, Rodrigo is expected to perform in front of millions and is surely making an impact on reproductive rights.