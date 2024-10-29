The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter.

TV has long evolved from the days of syndicated cable to modern streaming. Some of our favorite shows we watched over the years are exclusively available on streaming apps now (R.I.P. the Charlie Brown specials). But the one thing that TV has seemed to never failed us on? Halloween episodes.

A Halloween episode is the mark of any good sitcom. And there have been a lot of them over the years, but only a few that I go back to time and time again. So, grab some candy and get those costumes ready while I count down my top 10 Halloween episodes!

10. “Halloween” Modern Family (2010)

Claire Dunphy gets me on a spiritual level. From one Halloween fan to another, she is an aficionado when it comes to her Halloween celebrations. And she gets everyone in her house to fall in line and play a role in her efforts to spook all passersby. So, when everything starts going wrong (and I mean everything), you can only imagine the antics that ensue. I’m still sad that this show ended, so for selfish reasons, I’ve listed this episode at number 10.

9. “The One with the Halloween Party” Friends (2001)

You ever seen a pink bunny and Catwoman arm wrestling? Then you’ve probably seen this 2001 episode of Friends! Monica and Chandler decide to throw a Halloween party, and Monica is insistent that he dresses up as a pink bunny (she wanted to get him a brown bunny costume so he could be the Velveteen Rabbit but could only get pink). Phoebe’s twin sister, Ursula, also shows up with her fiancé and trouble ensues. With funny moments — including Ross’s electric potato costume — it’s a fun and easy watch to boost your holiday spirit.

8. “The Ghost of Suite 613” The Suite Life of Zack and Cody (2005)

This episode used to haunt my nightmares as a kid. And honestly, it still does. Disney Channel pulled out all the stops to really make this episode scary. Esteban getting possessed, Maddie and London spending the night with the twins in a haunted hotel room, and Mr. Moseby’s ankle injury from boogie-ing all make for one of the most terrifying and hilarious episodes of The Suite Life by far.

7. “A Silly Halloween Special” Smiling Friends (2022)

A recent favorite of mine has quickly become a staple in my arsenal of Halloween entertainment. Smiling Friends first premiered on Adult Swim in 2020, but this Halloween episode came out in the fall of 2022 and has been in heavy rotation for me year-round. When Mr. Boss sends the optimistic purple man, Pim, out to collect wood for the office Halloween bonfire, he warns Pim not to go beyond the rickety bridge. Pim still goes and is spooked by the things that he sees. The episode features a funny but macabre plot twist, as well as Charlie’s usual lack of interest in the holiday and not wanting to get canceled. It’s goofy, thrilling, and an all-around good watch, which earns it the number seven spot.

6. “The Wolf of Wharf Street” Bob’s Burgers (2017)

Bob’s Burgers is easily one of my favorite TV shows. Since its third season, the show has consistently had Halloween episodes each year. And while they all hold a special place in my heart, this 2017 episode is by far the most intriguing. When Mr. Fischoeder, the landlord of Ocean Avenue, and his brother Felix lose their pet wolf on Halloween, the Belcher children and mom, Linda, are set to face the risk of running into him while trick or treating. Meanwhile, Bob is at home with a broken leg being looked after by Teddy, which quickly goes awry when the side effects of Bob’s medication lead him to believe that Teddy is a werewolf. It’s so funny and an amazing addition to the Bob’s Burgers Halloween anthology, so it lands right at number six.

5. “Who Got Dee Pregnant?” It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia (2010)

It’s never a dull day with the gang, and this 2010 Halloween episode of Always Sunny proves this once again. Dee shows up at the bar, quite noticeably pregnant. When the guys start ripping on her for it, she’s quick to tell them that one of them fathered the child and they need to figure out who, causing them each to recount their fateful Halloween party when Dee claims it happened. It’s got dumpsters, bird costumes, and a whole lotta man-spider (not Spider-man), so it earns its spot right at number five.

4. “Don’t Have a Cow” That’s So Raven (2003)

That’s So Raven raised me through and through. My style, humor, and inability to hide my facial reactions are all thanks to her. In this season two episode, Raven and Chelsea discover Raven’s grandma’s old spell book and use it to get invited to Alana’s (their rival) Halloween party at the Chill Grill. Whilst making wishes over the cauldron, the girls wish to be the center of attention at the party. However, they don’t notice that a cow button Chelsea was wearing had fallen in, which causes them to turn into cows. The episode is hilarious, with a subplot of Cory having a terrible night trick or treating, and it’s very transformative — Chelsea and Raven literally grow tails and cow ears. It’s so over the top, I knew it had to go at number four.

3. “Summerween” Gravity Falls (2012)

Gravity Falls was not just a TV show. It was a way of life when it premiered back in 2012. The first season introduced us to such loveable characters like Candy, Grenda, and Waddles the pig, as well as the mystery twins themselves: Mabel and Dipper. The fictional Oregon town celebrates the haunted holiday in the middle of the summer, and while Dipper is eager to impress Wendy at a Halloween party, Mabel and the girls end up needing his help to quell a candy monster who threatens them with doom and gloom if they can’t get 500 pieces of candy before the last Jack O’ Melon goes out. It’s suspenseful, funny, ridiculous, and everything you could want. And Waddles dressed up as a businessman? That is pure television gold right there.

2. “Halloween II” Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2014)

Everyone loves a good competition from time to time. And watching one that involves almost an entire police precinct guarding and stealing a plastic crown is absolutely hilarious. Captain Holt & Jake are going head-to-head for the title of “King of The Nine-Nine” and have enlisted help from everyone in the precinct (except for Amy) to help them come out on top. In the meantime, Charles is trying to set up Gina on a blind date with a hot guy that she assumes is a distraction. It manages to make me laugh every time I watch it and it’s a great pick to put on before or after a Halloween party.

1. It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown (1966)

No show can top this certified childhood classic. No matter how old I get, I will always get excited to hear “Linus and Lucy” during those opening credits. There are too many iconic moments in the special not to love it: Charlie Brown deadpanning every time he gets a rock instead of candy, Lucy pulling the football out from in front of Charlie right before he kicks it, and Snoopy… well, Snoopy just being Snoopy. But nothing beats Linus waiting in the pumpkin patch all night for the Great Pumpkin to finally appear— that’s real loyalty right there. Let that be a reminder for us all this fall: if someone won’t wait for you like Linus waited for the Great Pumpkin, they’re not worth it.

All of these picks are perfect to watch while getting ready or coming back from a Halloween party. Whether you like ghost stories or goofy costumes, there’s a pick among this list that’s sure to be a fit for you! Are there any shows you think deserve to be on this list? Tell me your thoughts over on Instagram @autumnjewel63!