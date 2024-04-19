My Favorite Home Remedies During Allergy Season 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

April showers bring May flowers! And, seasonal allergies…

Whether it’s sneezing, itchy eyes, or even cold-like symptoms, allergies always seem to hit me like a truck every spring. I am no doctor — however, after enduring this year after year, I’ve collected some natural home remedies over time that I find really ease the brunt of my allergies.

One element I love using during spring allergy season is peppermint. I will sometimes rub peppermint essential oil on my chest or wash my body with peppermint soap to help open my airways and unclog my nose. I tend to experience a lot of stuffiness and congestion, similar to a cold, so the “icy” sensation of peppermint combined with a steamy shower really helps to ease my nasal and chest pressure.

A quick and easy home remedy that I lean on constantly is just a nice cup of hot tea. From green tea to chamomile, different teas have a variety of different digestive, cognitive, and physical benefits. I love peach or berry tea, but really any tea does the trick. I feel that the warm liquid coating my throat helps soothe any aches or inflammation I am experiencing due to allergies.

As a preventative measure, I also love making a stovetop steam. This involves taking any aromatics such as cinnamon sticks, star anise, and citrus peels, and boiling them in a large pot on the stove. I grew up with my Abuelita using this as a natural humidifier, bringing the water to a boil and then simmering over a long period of time. Not only does my apartment smell good, but it helps me breathe easier throughout the day.

The absolute worst part of allergies for me is itchy eyes. Once they start, they just don’t stop!

The remedy I use for this pesty issue may be the simplest of all: cold water! Sometimes I don’t have eye drops on hand, or I just feel like nothing’s doing the trick. To combat this, I take a washcloth and run it under cold water, folding it long ways to sit across my eyes. I then get in a comfortable lying position on my bed or couch, tilt my head back, shut my eyes, and lay the cold compress across my lids. This really helps to give my eyes a break and bring some relief to the burning itch of pollen.

I lied—the simplest remedy I have for myself is, contrary to popular belief, fresh air. It seems counteractive being the “air” is what is contributing to my allergies in the first place. However, I find that natural circulation by opening my windows or taking breaks outside really improves the state of my allergies. Being cooped up in my stuffy apartment with the same air circulating seems to worsen my allergies, as opposed to risking a little bit of pollen for a whole lot of fresh air from an open window.

I will say that I do take an over-the-counter allergy medication every day, so all of these remedies are in addition to the medication, aiding more severe symptoms I feel the medication doesn’t quite target. I personally do not prefer medication as a first resort to treating an ailment, so I have loved finding these natural alternatives over time that I feel have improved my day-to-day in the pollen-ridden spring.