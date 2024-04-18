Mango People: Celebrating Ayurvedic Beauty and Diversity 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Mango People is a brand that employs Ayurvedic methods to create its makeup products. Founded by Sravya Adusumilli, the brand is not just about cosmetics; it’s also a celebration of diverse skin tones, inclusivity, and a tribute to the rich heritage of South Asian Beauty traditions.

The journey of this makeup brand began with the quest for a nude pink lipstick that would show up on pigmented lips and use ingredients that benefit the skin. Adusumilli recalls the struggles of using makeup products that didn’t inspire her and didn’t feel right for her skin as a brown woman.

Growing up in a South Asian household where Ayurvedic principles were instilled from a young age, Adusumilli was aware of what to put on her body. Makeup is usually known for the chemicals used to create its products, which didn’t sit right with her, making the process of finding the right makeup for her very difficult.

During college, Adusumilli realized that her lipsticks contained harmful chemicals like petroleum byproducts and colors from coal tar. She was determined to find a different alternative, which led her to find a multitasking product – a concealer and lipstick that doubled as an eyeshadow and blush. This would change the direction of Mango People and create the company it is today.

The brand itself recognizes the diverse undertones and pigmentation of South Asian skin, offering a shade range that caters to specific skin tones and pigmentation. People of color don’t have to settle for shades that make them look gray or washed out. Mango People prioritizes non-toxic formulas, reflecting Adusumilli’s concern about the harmful effects of cosmetics. Using safe and sustainable ingredients, the brand empowers individuals to make conscious choices about what they are using on their bodies.

Mango People also prioritizes sustainability, with eco-friendly packaging and ethical sourcing practices building this brand. The brand itself embodies a commitment to thoughtful behavior to ensure its products are environmentally friendly.

In a world where brands use harsh chemicals that can cause breakouts, Mango People uses ingredients that benefit the skin and make sure that the skin does not encounter harsh chemicals.

As someone who loves new recommendations, here are a few things you can try from their website.

This product combines the functions of lipstick, blush, and eyeshadow in one convenient stick, making it perfect for on-the-go touch-ups or creating a quick, cohesive look. The formula is creamy, allowing it to effortlessly glide onto the skin.

The Mango People Highlighter offers versatility and buildable coverage. Its smooth texture allows for seamless application, effortlessly accentuating your cheekbones, brow bones, and other high points of your face.

This multifunctional balm stick is infused with hydrating and nourishing ingredients, such as hyaluronic acid and natural oils. Its lightweight and non-greasy formula makes it suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin.