The semester is finally winding down and summer is officially on the horizon. Personally, I couldn’t be more excited.

After a looong four months of school, I am more than ready to take a step back from my studies and give myself a break for a bit. This past year at Temple has been full of amazing opportunities (getting to work on a couple TUTV shows was definitely a highlight!), but it’s also been the busiest year of my life. I’ve had to balance my classes, internship, job, and extracurricular activities– which has not been easy. So, suffice it to say that I am happy to have a little time to relax this summer.

I’m not the best at relaxing, either. I tend to push myself to work a lot, even over the summer. Last summer, I worked almost every day, leaving barely any time to have fun and take advantage of the warm weather. This summer, I’ll be continuing my current internship and still working at my job, but I’m hoping to find a better work-life balance.

As of right now, I’m thinking that this will mean completing my internship assignments as soon as I receive them so that I’m not spending hours on them at the last minute. If I write my articles right in the morning, then I’ll still have most of the rest of the day to do what I want. As for my paid job, I’m hoping to not schedule myself every single day. I’d still love to save up my money and work a few shifts a week, but for the sake of my mental and physical health, I think I’ll take a step back from working eight days in a row….

By creating boundaries for my work life and not putting off internship assignments, I’ll have plenty of time to devote to the things that truly make summer great. Here are some of the top things I’m planning to make time for this summer:

Reading

I’ve only been able to crack a book open a couple times this semester because of how hectic my studies have been- and my TBR shelf has been suffering. I’ve missed reading a chapter or two between classes and sitting outside on Temple’s campus to start a new novel. So, this summer, I’m going to make reading a priority.

For starters, I’m going to finally finish the book I haven’t had time for all semester. Then I’m going to get to serious work on my shelf full of unread books, probably starting with Emily Henry’s Happy Place or Ali Hazelwood’s Check & Mate. I’m also hoping to restart my bookstagram account and begin taking photos of my recent reads to share on Instagram. This will help keep me motivated and excited about reading all summer.

Exercise and Time Outside

Something I’ve missed this semester is exercising and spending time outside. I feel like I’ve spent most of this semester indoors doing homework, leaving my exercise limited to walks between classes. I’ve only been on a couple runs this semester, so I’m planning to devote a lot more time to getting outdoors and going on runs in the mornings to start my days off on the right note.

I’m also looking forward to just spending more time being outside and getting fresh air in general. I want to take advantage of the warm, sunny days by going on walks, sitting on my porch reading, and heading to the park with my younger siblings as often as possible. I’ve missed taking in all that nature has to offer these past few months, so I’m going to spend as much time as possible in it.

Self-Dates

One last thing I want to make time for is solo dates that bring me joy. This summer will still be plenty busy, so I want to be sure that I’m making time for myself whenever possible. For me, this will look like taking myself to a bookstore to pick up a couple new reads, heading to Panera for a relaxed lunch, or going to the movie theater to catch a film I’ve been looking forward to. Taking part in these activities will not only help me become more independent, but they will also provide me with some self-care that will help my mental health flourish.

I’m really excited about the prospect of winding down once my classes end. I’ve been needing a bit of a break from non-stop work, and I think making time for myself this summer will be very beneficial. If I stick to my self-care plans this season, I’m sure that this summer will be one of the best ones yet.