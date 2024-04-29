Makeup Trends Currently Taking Over TikTok 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In the vast landscape of social media, TikTok stands out as a dynamic platform where creativity knows no bounds. From dance challenges to comedic skits, TikTok has become a hub for trends of all kinds. Among its diverse content, beauty trends have taken center stage, captivating millions with their innovative techniques and transformative results. Let’s delve into the fascinating world of the current beauty trends on TikTok and explore how they’re reshaping the way we perceive and experiment with beauty.

Makeup Challenges

Many popular beauty guru influencers like James Charles and Natalie Violette are leading the way with bold makeup challenges. They’re known for their daring experiments, like using color-changing makeup for mesmerizing transformations. In just five minutes, they craft flawless looks in the 5-Minute Craft Makeup Challenge, showcasing their speed and skill. In another playful twist, they create a full face of makeup using only product packaging to apply it, proving creativity knows no bounds. These challenges inspire and captivate audiences, showing that with imagination, anything is possible in makeup artistry.

Tara Yummy Makeup

A current makeup trend gaining traction is social media influencer Tara Yummy’s iconic grunge Y2K aesthetic. Known for its combination of dark, edgy vibes with nostalgic dips to the early 2000s, Tara Yummy’s makeup style has become a sensation in the beauty community. This trend incorporates elements like smudged eyeliner, bold dark lips, and shimmering metallic eyeshadows, capturing the essence of Y2K grunge. With a mix of heavy eyeliner, matte finishes, and touches of glitter, recreating Tara Yummy’s makeup offers a rebellious yet nostalgic take on the Y2K era, resonating with those seeking to infuse their look with a dose of gritty, retro charm.

Reviewing E.L.F Bronzing Drops

Influencers are buzzing with excitement as they put E.L.F bronzing drops to the test, eager to determine if this affordable option, priced at just $12, can hold its own against pricier counterparts like Drunk Elephant which retails for $38. With a fraction of the cost, ELF’s bronzing drops promise to deliver a sun-kissed glow without breaking the bank, making them an enticing option for beauty enthusiasts on a budget. As influencers dive into their reviews, they scrutinize the formula’s blendability, pigmentation, and longevity, comparing it to luxury brands to notice any differences in performance and quality. Surprisingly, many influencers and consumers alike are pleasantly surprised by the E.L.F bronzing drops, noting its smooth application, buildable coverage, and natural-looking finish. The budget-friendly option is gaining traction among beauty lovers who appreciate its affordability without compromising on quality, signaling a potential shift in consumer preferences towards more accessible yet effective makeup alternatives.

Blush Technique by Rachel Carlisle

Rachel Carlisle’s blush technique has been making its mark in the beauty community, offering a fresh and innovative approach to achieving a flawless, radiant complexion. Known for her signature “draping” technique, Carlisle breaks traditional methods of applying blush in favor of a flawless and artistic approach. By strategically placing blush across the cheeks, temples, and even onto the eyelids, Carlisle creates a seamless wash of color that contours and lifts the face, resulting in a natural yet impactful flush. However, despite its initial popularity, there have been mixed reviews about the technique after various people tried it out. While some enthusiasts praise its ability to create a soft, ethereal look that adds dimension and warmth to the face, others find it challenging to master and believe it can accentuate imperfections if not executed correctly. Despite the mixed feedback, Carlisle’s technique continues to intrigue and inspire beauty enthusiasts, sparking a dialogue about the evolving nature of makeup trends and techniques in the ever-changing beauty landscape.

TikTok has emerged as a catalyst for beauty trends, revolutionizing the way we discover, experiment, and celebrate beauty. From DIY makeup crafts to innovative makeup techniques, TikTok offers a platform where creativity knows no bounds as the beauty community continues to evolve on TikTok.