Influencer Marketing in the Fashion Industry  

Do the brands “Fashion Nova” and “ASOS” sound familiar? You have probably scrolled past a TikTok video or Instagram post that had an influencer styling these brands. Maybe the video even prompted you to browse Fashion Nova’s website or purchase a top from ASOS. The fact that you, the audience, were intrigued to visit the fashion brands after the video is not a coincidence. Frankly, it is a smart and efficient marketing move that produces outstanding results.

Social media has not only provided a sense of community and fame to those who profit from the apps but has benefited the growth of both small and large businesses. Within the last couple of years, social media apps like Instagram and TikTok have been platforms used by businesses to promote new fashion lines and beauty products.

Whether you are an aspiring influencer who wants to promote a brand or a brand that wants products promoted, social media acts as the perfect middleman for brand deals and partnerships. Here are some basics for how influencer marketing works in the fashion industry.

Promote and Raise Awareness of Different Clothing Brands

The purpose of influencer marketing is relatively simple: make people aware of the brand. This can be done in many ways, but the focus is on the consumer, the viewer, and the audience. The brand will reach out to an influencer of their choosing in hopes that their audience will react positively to the product being promoted. When potential consumers on the other side of the screen see their favorite influencer where new clothes or trying different beauty products, it encourages them to do the same. According to Board of Decorators, “93% of marketers use influencing marketing” because it is a smart, easy, and efficient way to market products that have promising results.

Find an Influencer of Your Choice

Next, the brand chooses what influencer they want to represent the product and brand name. There are four different categories that influencers are broken up into based on their following: “Nano” is less than 5,000 followers, “Micro” is 5,000 – 20,000 followers, “Mid” is 20,000 – 100,000, and “Macro” is anywhere from 100,000 – 1,000,000 followers. Of course, partnering with an influencer who has more followers might seem ideal, but there is an upside to influencers with smaller followings: the influencer’s loyalty and connection to the small fan base increases the chances that they will buy products promoted by the influencer.

Every brand looks for influencers who emulate similar values and philosophies that the brand is known for. This allows for a genuine partnership between the influencer and the brand. The brand and/or influencer mustn’t come off as fake or superficial if they represent something that neither agrees with.

Influencers who post workouts or running content might partner with athletic wear companies, while influencers who vlog trips to the beach or travel might receive PR packages from swimwear companies.

Overall, it is important to pick an influencer that will represent your brand in a professional sense, producing good “high-quality content” to quality audiences.

Give the Influencer Something to Post About

After an influencer partners with a brand, they can decide how to promote a product. A popular marketing video is “unboxing videos”, where an influencer will reveal what lies in a package received from said brand. Not only is this cost-efficient but always fun and exciting for both the influencer and the audience. Unveiling the product with the viewers allows them to be a part of it and can even urge the viewer to purchase a replica of the package for themselves. Additionally, the audience will get a raw and genuine reaction from the influencer in hopes that it will spark interest in the product. Giveaways & contests are another tactic that appeals to the consumers. Not only is this one free, but it also helps to publicize and raise awareness of the brand. And finally, I’m sure everyone is familiar with the Tarte Trip or other brand trips that bring out different influencers to promote their brand.

All in all, influencer marketing is a genius way to use social media’s constantly growing platform to promote different brands and grow small businesses. Different brands create individual relationships with influencers while promoting products that reach a larger audience at a much faster pace than another marketing technique might. And you must admit, it is difficult to not enter a free giveaway or skip a PR package video. Influencers certainly know how to create attractive content that will draw you in and make you want to buy a product.