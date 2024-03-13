Importance of Celebrating Non-Romantic Love 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter.

“Being reminded that love does exist is nice, and you should probably give some to yourself.”

On Valentine’s Day, it can be a hard day for those who aren’t in a romantic relationship. Social media gets bombarded with happy couples, and it’s hard to keep in mind that non-romantic love is just as important as romantic love. Temple University singles share how they celebrated their day, and how vital it is to celebrate the love you have for yourself, family and friends every year.

Kendall Arrington, Sophomore Theater Major

“I practiced self-love on Valentine’s Day! I treated myself to Playa Bowl and listened to my favorite music while relaxing. Self-love is the best love, and it’s important to celebrate that. I also made Valentines for all of my friends and got to spend some time with my mom. You need to love yourself and surround yourself with people that you love, because you can’t go through life alone. You will always have friends and family who support, love and encourage you. I think highlighting that on Valentine’s Day is really important.”

Kahmaya Washington, Freshman Music History Major

“This Valentine’s Day, my friends and I had a night by ourselves. We made Valentines together a few days beforehand and gave them to each other that night and shared a big bag of candy. Especially if you are single, this holiday should be spent celebrating the love you and your friends have for each other. We’re supposed to love everybody equally and individually, and everyone deserves a chance to feel that support.”

Sofia Offutt, Sophomore Psychology Major

“My friends and I had a Galentine’s Day party on February 14th. We all wore pink, ordered Philly Style pizza and made chocolate covered strawberries. I don’t believe that Valentine’s Day is only about romantic love. It’s about celebrating all types of love, whether that’s platonic, self and/or familial love. It just means that you come together and take a minute to appreciate all of the support systems that you have in your life. Honestly, at times this is way more important than romantic love.”

Marigrace Huntington, Sophomore Sports and Recreation Management Major

“This Valentine’s Day, I took some time for myself. I treated myself to Maxi’s pizza and played Mario Kart with a few of my friends. I think it’s so important to value self and platonic love over romantic love. Honestly, I feel like Valentine’s Day is a kind of arbitrary holiday. Love should be celebrated daily, and I tried to lead my life with this mindset.”

Danica Day, Junior Journalism Major

“I didn’t do anything special on Valentine’s Day, outside of treating myself to a nice meal and washing my sheets. However, I did try to be really nice to myself that day. I think that it’s easy to get overwhelmed with couples showing off on this holiday, but it’s important to remember that everyone is on their own journey in life. I still think that Valentine’s Day is important – it’s so easy to get swept away in your day-to-day life. Being reminded that love does exist is nice, and you should probably give some to yourself.”

Though romantic love is precious, I hope this Valentine’s Day you all remembered to practice other types of love. As you continue this, remind the people in your life how much you love them, and make sure to give yourself that love as well.