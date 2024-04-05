How to Spend Your Sunny Day In Philadelphia

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Over the past few weeks, Philadelphia has seen a warming trend. Just a few weeks ago, temperatures reached the 70s and high 60s the high sixties and seventies. Students were beyond excited to get outside and enjoy the warm weather, some did homework while others just enjoyed the time with friends.

Here are some of the best things you can do in Philly and around campus as we get into spring and warmer weather.

Check out the Art Museum

I recently went to the Philadelphia Museum of Art for the first time. While this is an indoor activity, I would still highly recommend it. Students can get in for a discounted price by showing their Owl Card. After you explore the beautiful artwork, enjoy a walk back into the city. Taking a picture by the Rocky Statue is a must! Walking back up the Benjamin Franklin Parkway offers gorgeous views of the city and walking by the flags of each county. The walk is gorgeous, especially on a sunny day.

Window Shop

If you are looking for some cute new pieces for your Spring/Summer wardrobe, take a walk down Walnut! Walnut has many cute stores like Madewell, Urban Outfitters, Free People and so much more. You can pop in quickly to browse and buy and then head right back out into the Spring weather to continue down.

Rittenhouse

After walking up Walnut, you’ll find yourself at Rittenhouse Square. The area is surrounded by amazing food and drinks. Grab something to go and sit outside! There, you’ll be able to hear music, birds chirping, dogs barking and comfortable chatter. Enjoy a lowkey picnic with friends.

On Campus Picnic

If you don’t feel like going into Center City for a picnic, that’s just fine because you can do it all right here on Campus. You can grab some food from the SAC or any of the other amazing vendors around campus and sit down to enjoy some time with friends. Check out Beury Beach, or the grassy patches by the Skate Park. You can bring your laptops and get some work done, or just save the work for later and enjoy the time spent with friends.

As Temple students, we’re lucky that we have the beauty of both the main campus and the city at our convenience. Once we get past this dreary weather we’ve seen the last few times, it’ll be the perfect opportunity to get outside and try out some of our city’s latest spring activities!