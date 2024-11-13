Halloweekend Highlights: Temple University’s Standout Costumes of 2024 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter.

Growing up in the early 2000s, my number one priority on Halloween was to get the most candy. Now, as a college student, it’s about having the best costume and making the most of my Halloweekend, especially at Temple University.

Even though Halloweekend occurs every year, this year’s excitement felt like it reached new levels, especially regarding costumes. Whether students dressed up in groups, pairs, or just by themselves, it seemed to me that Temple University students really gave their all to make their costumes unforgettable.

I thought the best group costume this year was Party Animals. With this costume, students dressed as their favorite animals, whether in leopard print, bunny ears, or parrot wings and added party accents like glow sticks and party hats. Another costume that stood out to me was Alice in Wonderland, bringing all the iconic characters like Mad Hatter, Queen of Hearts, Alice, and the Cheshire Cat from the beloved Disney movie to life with vibrant face paint and whimsical outfits.

Students who favored humor over glam in their costumes dressed up as Magic Mike characters and brought out bold looks with button-up shirts, bow ties, and dollar bills tucked into their pockets. Another Halloweekend fan favorite was Men in Black. All you needed for this costume was a black suit, sunglasses, and a slicked-back hairstyle. Finally, South Park characters like Cartman, Kenny, Kyle, and Stan offered an easy, homemade option that, in my opinion, could be easily recognizable.

I believe that the most seen couple’s costumes this year were the Sailor and Mermaid. It seemed the easiest because the couple just needed a classic sailor uniform seashells and a mermaid tail. The Cop and Prisoner costume was a classic, with one dressed in a uniform and a badge, and the other handcuffed in an orange jumpsuit. If you happened to randomly see Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on the streets of Philly, don’t be alarmed! It was just another iconic couple dressed up in Taylor Swift’s sparkly dresses and Travis Kelce’s football jersey.

For couples who wanted to take a trip down memory lane, Space Jam’s Bugs and Lola Bunny brought a sporty touch, while Ratatouille’s Remy and Linguini made for a funny duo with a chef’s jacket and a cute rat costume. Although all of these couples’ costumes are well thought out, my favorite couple’s costume was Blu and Jewel from the movie Rio. This Halloweekend, I encountered couples in vibrant blue matching costumes with an even brighter pair of wings, dazzled with sequence. I was truly amazed by the dedication and creativity it took to make these beautiful costumes.

For those who went out in solo costumes, there were plenty of classic options this Halloween. Going as a vampire might as well have been one big group costume at Temple University since there were so many people dressed up as the scary phantom. Another familiar costume would be a pirate, with bandanas, eye patches, and the iconic hats. All of these single costumes seemed easy to pull off and perfect for any Halloween event.

Halloween 2024 had something for everyone, from group themes to solo styles, ensuring you can dress up in a way that feels fun and trendy. Looking forward to the next Halloweekend!