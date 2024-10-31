Guide to 2024 Fall Festivals and Events at Peddler’s Village 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the fall season in full swing and Halloween just around the corner, now is the perfect time to make the most of the season through fall festivities. One way to do this is by taking a trip to Peddler’s Village, since they are hosting fun-filled fall festivals and events throughout October and November. You can take in the beautiful scenery, restaurants, shops, and upcoming spooky events while there.

Peddler’s Village has a tradition called Scarecrows in the Village, where, for six weeks, 200 scarecrows are displayed throughout the Village. The handmade scarecrow creations, made by Philadelphia-area residents and organizations will be up until Oct. 27.

Jack-O-Lanterns will also be on display until Oct. 27 as part of the Pumpkin-Carving Contest — if you would like to see the creative designs, they are being shown at the Visitor and Event Center there!

The Village will be holding an upcoming event to celebrate the apple season, too. The annual Apple Festival will take place Nov. 2 and 3. The festival will have live music from a few different groups, and family-friendly activities (including a pie-eating contest). There will be many different food options, including food tents, food trucks, and, of course, opportunities to take home some apples from Bechdolt’s Orchard and caramel apples from Skip’s Candy. There will also be sales and specials in the different shops and restaurants around Peddler’s Village, including apple-themed specialty items for sale.

I visited toward the beginning of the fall season to attend the “OctoberFeast” event at the Village. There were delicious foods and treats, such as pickles, pretzels, pastries, apple cider, and butterbeer, as well as several food trucks. There were also activities and games, like pumpkin painting, corn hole, giant Jenga, Connect 4, and axe throwing.

If you do decide to take a visit to Peddler’s Village this year, besides spending the day or evening at one of the seasonal events, there are also plenty of wonderful places within Peddler’s Village to check out. I recommend stopping by Nina’s Waffles and Ice Cream for some delicious treats. They have a wide variety of flavors on the menu, with some unique fall ice cream flavors like “Applelicious Doughnut,” “Jack-O-Crack” (pumpkin ice cream with chocolate and toffee saltine crackers), “Campfire S’mores,” and “Double Expresso Crunch.”

Two of my favorite places at Peddler’s Village are the Lahaska Bookshop and the Lachman Art Gallery. The bookstore is very up to date with new releases, with many genres for all types of readers. At Lachman Art Gallery, as well as at the other galleries in Peddler’s Village, you can admire the paintings and find out some of the meanings behind them while also interpreting them in your own way. I loved doing this during my visit there.

While walking through Peddler’s Village, the best activity of all is taking a step back and enjoying nature. It is so nice to look at the trees with their changing fall colors, the flowers, the pond, and even the fallen leaves. Even if you cannot make it to Peddler’s Village, try and take some time to go outside and enjoy the fresh fall air and cozy atmosphere around you this season.