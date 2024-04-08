Glitz, Glamour, and Unforgettable Fashion: A Recap of the Best Looks from the Oscars 2024 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Oscars have always been a spectacle of fashion, with celebrities strutting down the red carpet in their most dazzling attire. The 2024 Oscars were no exception, as Hollywood’s elite showcased their style in many breathtaking ensembles. Here, I will highlight some of the looks that stood out to me from this year’s event.

Zendaya: Old Hollywood Glamour with a Modern Twist

Zendaya, known for her impeccable fashion sense, graced the red carpet in a gown that exuded timeless elegance with a contemporary edge. She stunned in an Armani Privé rose silk dress featuring an asymmetrical roped shoulder strap and was covered in an embroidered palm tree motif. The palm tree designs were embellished with gunmetal paillettes. The different materials made the style modern, yet retro. Zendaya’s outfit was paired with Bulgari jewels and a pair of high jewelry earrings, a bracelet, and a ring in pink and gold colors. Zendaya continues to solidify her status as a style icon.

America Ferrera: Radiating Confidence in Metallic Pink

America Ferrera commanded attention on the red carpet with her radiating confidence and grace. The actress opted for a Versace pink metallic gown paired with a chunky diamond Pomellato necklace, red rubellites, and a matching ring. For shoes, she wore Stuart Weitzman silver platform heels. This showcased her fondness for bold yet refined fashion choices. Ferrera’s look made a statement at this year’s Oscars Awards and was a testament to her impeccable style and unwavering confidence, earning her praise as a fashion icon!

Ariana Grande: Effortlessly Chic in Candy Pink

Ariana Grande captivated onlookers with her candy pink Giambattista Valli Haute Couture column gown with a voluminous piece that stuck out. The look was paired with pink jewels from Tiffany and Co along with her signature high ponytail, but this time blonde! Her makeup was light and understated. Grande is a perfect example of understated sophistication, proving that sometimes less is indeed more when it comes to red-carpet fashion.

Hailee Steinfeld: High Fashion Goddess

Hailee Steinfeld turned heads on the red carpet with her whimsical and fashion-forward look that perfectly balanced sophisticated yet ethereal. The actress wore a pastel blue Ellie Saab Couture gown from the new Spring/Summer 2024 collection. The gown featured a pleated skirt and scarf along the neckline. The gilded needlework was the centerpiece of this whole look from the neckline to the wrist cuffs. For makeup, she went with a mauve smokey eye. Steinfeld has a fearless approach to red-carpet fashion. With her hair styled in a chic updo and statement accessories, Steinfeld’s look was a refreshing departure from the ordinary, earning her praise for her confident sense of style.

From Zendaya’s timeless glamour to Ariana Grande’s effortless chicness, the fashion highlights from the Oscars 2024 red carpet were nothing short of spectacular. Each of these remarkable women showcased their individuality and style with grace and confidence, leaving a permanent mark on one of Hollywood’s most prestigious events. As the curtains closed on another unforgettable night, one thing remained clear: these stars continue to inspire and captivate people with their fashion choices, setting the bar high for red carpet glamour for years to come.