Ethos: Empowering Ethical Fashion Choices 

In a world where consumerism holds significant relevance, Nabihah Ahmad, a student at Columbia University, created Ethos. Ethos is not just a search engine but also a movement that empowers shoppers to make informed, ethical choices.

As a computer science major with a passion for fashion and advocacy for change, Nabihah saw an opportunity to highlight smaller, ethical businesses amidst the dominance of big corporations in the market. Her motivation for Ethos goes beyond mere innovation; it stems from a deep-seated awareness of the injustices and corruption, including the ongoing war in Palestine.

Ethos’ mission is clear: to provide a curated space where shoppers can discover products from non-mainstream brands prioritizing ethics and sustainability. On the website, featuring a search bar is where you can find the perfect blush, bold lipstick, or captivating fragrances.

Clicking on “view details” allows buyers to delve deeper into product information, emphasizing transparency often lacking in mainstream retail. When you click on the “Fashion” section, you can see different aesthetics that you can choose from that are all sustainable and from ethical companies.

For Nabihah, this transparency is not just a feature; it’s a commitment to creating a resource accessible to everyone. When users are ready to make a purchase, clicking on “purchase now” redirects them securely to the respective website, ensuring a smooth transaction.

Ethos also serves as a platform for education and empowerment. In the “Boycott” section, users can find a list of brands to avoid, ensuring their purchases contribute positively to the world.

Nabihah’s firsthand experience witnessing the hardships faced by garment factory workers in Bangladesh has fueled her determination to challenge the current fashion industry norms.

She created SSQRD to drive change and revolutionize the industry, advocating for transparency, fairness, and sustainability. Through Ethos and SSQRD, Nabihah is paving the way for a more ethical and conscientious future in fashion.

Ethos represents a paradigm shift in how consumers approach shopping. It’s not just about acquiring products; it’s about aligning purchases with values and making a positive impact. In a world where fast fashion and consumerism often lead to environmental degradation and exploitation of workers.

What sets Ethos apart is its holistic approach. It’s not merely a tool for finding ethical products; it’s a platform that educates, empowers, and encourages conscious consumerism.

Nabihah is reshaping the narrative of fashion, turning it into a force for positive change. As Ethos continues to evolve and grow, it serves as a testament to the power of individuals to drive meaningful change.

It’s a reminder that every purchase we make should be for the kind of world we want to live in—a world where ethics and sustainability are not just buzzwords but guiding principles shaping our decisions. Ethos is not just a search engine; it’s a catalyst for a more ethical, equitable, and sustainable future.