Destress During Finals: Tips for Temple Students 

If you’re a Temple student, then you probably have noticed the gloomy atmosphere across campus – and I’m not talking about weather. With finals right around the corner, stress levels are relatively high, creating a nerve-racking environment for all.

Everyone feels the weight of upcoming tests, papers, and projects, but the good news is that there are many ways to manage that stress effectively. Just because finals are a big deal doesn’t mean you have to burn yourself out. Taking care of your mental health is just as important as acing those exams.

Stress relief during this time isn’t just about taking long breaks; instead, it’s about finding small moments to recharge your battery throughout the day. A popular method among students is the Pomodoro technique, where you study for 25-minute intervals with 5-minute breaks. This way, you stay productive without overworking yourself.

Another way is exercise at the IBC Student Rec Center. Whether it’s yoga, running, or even just a walk along Broad Street, movement can reduce cortisol levels, and a quick gym session can leave you feeling refreshed before heading back to studying.

Sometimes even leaving your room can feel like a chore, and that’s completely normal. Finals are the perfect excuse to give yourself permission to take mental health breaks without guilt, like a reset button for your brain.

For those who prefer more social ways to destress, study groups are the way to go. Sometimes knowing that other students are in the same boat as you can normalize your stressful situation and ease some of the tension you feel. Meeting up with classmates, comparing notes, or simply ranting about assignments can make finals seem less intimidating.

Food also plays a significant role in managing stress, and Temple’s campus offers plenty of options. During midterms, it’s important to prioritize certain food groups. Instead of getting Maxi’s pizza or Richie’s coffee, it might be worth switching to a tea from Saxbys and some fruit from the J and H dining hall. These foods can help keep your energy levels steady without the caffeine crashes that leave you more anxious than before.

Lack of sleep is another thing that tends to happen during midterms. Pulling all-nighters might feel productive, but it’s important to get at least 6 to 7 hours of sleep because it helps with memory retention and keeps you from burning out. If sleep isn’t an option for you, then even a 20-minute power nap can make a big difference in my opinion.

Everyone manages stress differently, and what works for one student might not work for another. The key is to experiment with different methods and figure out what keeps you grounded. It’s also important to remember that it’s okay to reach out if you need help managing stress. Temple’s Counseling Services are always available, and talking about your troubles with someone might be just what you need to get through this finals season.

You don’t need to pass every exam to succeed, and managing your stress will help you perform better in the long run. Breathing, trusting yourself, and knowing when to take a break are all essential. A clear mind is your greatest weapon during this trying time of testing.