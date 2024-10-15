Autumn Awakening: A Guide to Sad Girl Albums 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the weather finally cooling down and the return of early sunsets, the beginning of a fan-favorite time of year comes along: Autumn.

Don’t get me wrong, this summer had a ton of great album hits such as Charli XCX’s “Brat” which was a trendsetting achievement that set the tone for the whole season. Sabrina Carpenter’s “Short n’ Sweet” album catapulted her to the top of the charts with back-to-back pop hits.

However, all seasons and eras in our life must come to an end eventually. Even though it is still super sunny and somedays still feel like summer, that doesn’t mean we can’t use these epic fall albums to put us in a reflective, fall mood

Other than bringing a cool breeze and chilly rain showers, this changing forecast can also bring a serene feeling of warmth and comfort. The cold doesn’t have to be all bad!

So, without further ado, here is my list of top 5 albums to listen to while adjusting to sweater weather.

“Did you know there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd” by Lana Del Rey

In early 2023, Lana Del Rey made her epic comeback after two years with 16 new tracks that channeled a gloomy Americana era. Listening to songs such as “Margaret,” “Let The Light In,” and “Paris, Texas” reminds me of being wrapped under a heavy blanket for hours with a cup of hot chocolate and a tissue box by my side.

“Punisher” by Phoebe Bridgers

If I needed to choose one album to put me through all five stages of grief in less than an hour, then I would choose “Punisher.” Released in 2020, Pheobe Bridgers from indie group boygenius, released a 5-star solo project that I believe perfectly encapsulates the true emotions of being a sad girl. My favorite tracks are “I Know the End,” “Kyoto,” and “DVD Menu.”

“So Tonight That I Might See” by Mazzy Star

Mazzy Star is a duo that left a long-lasting impact on the music industry with their hit song “Fade Into You-” which you will always seem to find on someone’s soundtrack no matter the time of year. The album is a fall essential, as it gives the ambiance of baking cinnamon rolls in a candlelit kitchen at night with the moonlight shining down on your face.

“Norman F*****g Rockwell” by Lana Del Rey

This album wasn’t a part of Apple Music’s Top 100 Best Albums list for no reason. This Lana Del Rey 2019 piece is filled with a bunch of dreamy melodies and sorrowful lyrics to keep you grieving a breakup you never went through. I recommend the tracks “How to disappear,” “Cinnamon Girl,” and “Happiness is a butterfly” for my fellow music lovers who want to drop a tear or two after watching a cheesy rom-com this fall.

“Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We?” by The Cranberries

If anyone else is as chronically online as I am then you know that the epic band, The Cranberries, makes an appearance on social media every single fall. No album says sweater weather, warm drinks, and fallen leaves more than “Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We.” My constant playback songs would be “Sunday,” “Linger,” and “Dreams.”

All in all, the gloomy weather doesn’t always have to put a damper on our day-to-day routine. It can enhance our listening experience and help us explore our full range of emotions!