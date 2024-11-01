The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Artist Dora Jar is taking the world by storm with her debut album No Way to Relax When You Are on Fire. With dreamlike and otherworldly songs, Dora Jar will transport you to a world unlike any other.

On Oct. 4, I was able to attend a press conference for the wonderful Dora Jar, who answered questions about her life, songs, tour, and accessibility. Jar’s personality shone brightly as she answered questions from interviewers. The conference was conducted through Zoom, but you could still feel Jars’ strong presence through the screen.

Dora Jarkowski, also known as Dora Jar, is an upcoming artist who was born in New York before moving to California with her parents. The singer has released two EPs, Digital Meadow in 2021 and Comfortably in Pain in 2022. The artist seems to be on the rise as Jar opened for Billie Eilish during her Happier Than Ever World Tour in 2022.

Her debut album No Way to Relax When You Are on Fire was released on Sept. 13, 2024, with a total of 13 songs. Each song gives listeners a different vibe and atmosphere to dive into. Some give a relaxing and soothing ambiance, while other songs give more of a pop feeling that makes you want to get up and dance around your room. The songs are intimate, powerful, and fun as Jar expresses her emotions and musical capabilities.

The alternative and indie pop album has become an album I have listened to on repeat. Some of my personal favorites have been “She Loves Me,” “Ragdoll,” and “Timelapse,” which made me feel like jumping around my room happily. Other songs that I really enjoyed were “Holy Water,” “This Is Why,” and “Devil Eye,” which made me feel calm and like I could listen to them during an early morning walk. The album also feels like it could be on the soundtrack of a movie or video game. I specifically thought some songs would sound amazing on the Life is Strange soundtrack.

The press conference started with an introduction of Jar as she introduced herself to the audience waiting to interview her. She was bright and enthusiastic as she answered questions. One of the questions an interviewer asked regarded her album title and what the meaning of being on fire represents to her. Jar stated, “I sometimes feel like I’m on fire and I’m full of action, and I just keep going and I can’t relax. Sometimes that feels really good, and sometimes it’s very crazy.” She jokingly compared it to how she felt at the moment, as she was traveling on the road while attending the conference.

Another question Jar took the time to answer was regarding her tour — how it feels to play in front of an audience and how her performances have evolved. She explained how fun it is to play live, how she was used to it, and how energetic the shows are. “The shows change so much the more we get to do it. It’s all about just being in the moment and letting the audience lead us to new exciting places,” she stated.

When it comes to accessibility, Jar is making sure people at her shows have the access they need by making sure there’s accessible seating, raising awareness, and ensuring people with special needs have the best time they can. She explained how her sister had cerebral palsy and that she was inspired by Disney and how they prioritized her sister’s needs. “We got to skip the line, and she loved roller coasters more than I did. So that was very meaningful,” Jar shared.

Jar went on to answer a few more questions for interviewers before the conference came to an end. “I’m finally looking at all your faces, and you’re so cute, and thank you. I’m sorry that I was driving,” she said, apologizing for being on the road (which everyone understands as she is currently on tour). Everyone on Zoom exchanged goodbyes with Jar as she smiled brightly and said bye as well.

Jar is currently still on tour, and I highly recommend checking out her new album: No Way to Relax When You Are on Fire. She is an amazing artist with inspiring artistic vision and musical capabilities. In my opinion, she’s got it all: stunning vocals, impressive visuals, and being a genuine, sweet, and funny human being. Dora Jar is an artist that I think you should definitely support.