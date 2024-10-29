An Owl’s Fall Outfit Inspiration 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the colder seasons coming about, it’s time to talk about fall looks that’ll really up your style game. There’s a lot of really cute trends for fall outfit ideas currently circulating the internet and there is so many different ways to style all of these.

So, I’m going to go with the most functional by prioritizing comfort, warmth, and cuteness all in one.

Cheetah Print

For starters, cheetah prints. I’m honestly a bit surprised with this trend coming back into style, but I’m here for it. Since cheetah print is very eye catching, you’ll want it to be the main focus of your outfit when it comes to full printed garments. Let’s say you have a pair of cheetah print jeans linked here , colors that pair really well with cheetah prints are your whites, blacks, and deep reds, which is perfect since deep reds are also trending right now. Cheetah print jeans, a black or white shirt (personally, I’d go for something like whats linked here) that is loose with the front tucked- or fitted- depending on how edgy you’re feeling, a black leather jacket (oversized is my preference), and some red shoes will do the trick. I also think to balance out the red a bit, a red purse of the same shade would pair nicely. This is just one outfit option with the main focus being cheetah print, but you can have it as an accessory as well. Jewelry, bags, shoes, or even scarves and hats. I would personally love to see someone style a cheetah print beret. I think this one linked here is really cute.

Camo

Moving on, camo. Camo made a big splash in street wear and it’s definitely a fun pattern to play around with. Personally, I’m all for the leaf print camo over the classic camo prints. Same as before, if you’re looking to style camo as your main piece, then camo cargo pants are the way to go. I love these ones linked here. You can pair these with white sneakers such as Sambas, Air Forces, or even Reeboks– it’s really up to you. Bringing back an older trend, a gray pull over hoodie with the neck cut to make it an off-the-shoulder fit would pair fabulously. Under that, a plain color tank top of neutral color tones would flow nicely. Now, if you’re looking for something warmer, a leaf print camo hoodie, like this one, would be ideal for me. Pair this with gray or white sweat pants, Uggs (any style really), and a 90’s style headband. This outfit is very functional and warm, and you can also add layers underneath for some extra heat.

Leather Bag

Now, I’m going to give you a short list of reasons you need a leather bag this fall (I really like this handbag, personally). And no, it doesn’t have to cost you an arm and leg. First, thinking of more professional settings, you’re not going to want to show up carrying your things in your tote bag, your school bag, or your tiny “going out” purse. If you want a more professional look, get a leather bag. Second, leather bags pair so nicely with a variety of different styles and outfits. I change my personal style basically day-to-day, but my leather bag remains the same. Last reason, for now at least, they’re cute and functional. Depending on what bag you choose, they can hold so much.

While carrying a bookbag around campus is great, when going to a coffee shop or somewhere more chill to study, you’ll look so much more put together with a nice leather bag- and how we look is how we feel! Again, this doesn’t have to be a break the bank account- there’s many secondhand options in person at thrifts as well as online.

Fashion is all about experimenting with what works and makes you happy, so try new patterns, be bold and stay warm!