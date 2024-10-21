A Temple Owl’s Guide to Niche Duo and Group Halloween Costumes

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With Halloween right around the corner, here are some costume ideas I haven’t seen anyone doing this year.

Starting off strong with dynamic duo costumes: Vanessa and Candice from Phineas and Ferb.

Perfect for those opposite aesthetic besties. Vanessa is known for her edgy outfit and attitude, and Candice for her miniskirt and hot pink top. You don’t really need to spend too much on this costume either. For Vanessa, if you already have a black miniskirt that’s perfect- and any pair of black leggings underneath will work! Her top is a bit more difficult; if you can find a black fitted jacket that you already own, I think it will still convey the image. If not, I’d recommend a fitted black jean jacket or leather. Her shoes are just plain black boots- hers specifically are tall but I think regardless of height, if you already own black boots they’ll work.

Now, for Candice. Her style is a little bit more difficult to piece together from things you might already own because she has more color to her look. She sports a white miniskirt with a hot-pink/red tank. She also has a belt that matches her skirt, but that might be hard to find. Honestly, buying a fabric in the same color and just cutting rectangles out and gluing- or taping- them onto your skirt should give the same look. For her shoes, white tennis shoes will do fine! Including the matching socks is totally up to you; I don’t think they add or take away to the overall look.

My next dynamic duo is for the couples. Wanda and Cosmo from the Fairly Odd Parents.

This costume is absolutely adorable for couples and really easy to put together. For Wanda, depending on how you or your partner likes to dress, any yellow top and black bottoms will do. There are really a lot of ways you can go with this costume. Some ideas include a yellow corset top with a black mini skirt, a yellow mesh top with black pants, or even a yellow mini dress with black fishnet tights. As long as you keep her color scheme, you can do whatever you want and still convey the idea- same goes for Cosmo! Any white top with a little black tie and black pants will be perfect! For their crowns and wands, you can make these out of paper. For the stick of the wand, I recommend wood painted black. This last part is really up to how adventurous you want to be with this costume, but colored hair spray. A big part of Wanda and Cosmo identifying features are their distinct hair colors. You can buy colored hair spray at local Spirt Halloween or even Amazon.

My final dynamic duo costume is for the gamers. A flower and a zombie from the hit game Plants Vs. Zombies.

If you want the most original Halloween costume that absolutely no one is doing this year, this is definitely the one. Depending on how you want to go into this costume, it might cost some money and time. I’ll start with a simpler version of this costume. For the plant, blonde hair or a yellow wig will do for the petals part of the flower; fake freckles on your face- either all over or just around your nose- will do for that center of the flower look; a full green top, I recommend long sleeve, with a brown mini skirt and color matched green tights or leggings for the stem and the pot would be cute.

I think any shoes are fine but for aesthetic reasons, brown would look the best. For the zombie, that classic brown jacket and red striped tie are key. You can probably find those are your local thrift for a decent price. You can either do blue suit pants or jeans depending on what you have and what you’re willing to do to them. The zombie from the game does have one side of the pants cut off and hanging around his ankle, I personally think having the ripped pants really adds to the look. For the face of the zombie, green face paint will do! Also, plain brown shoes, probably loafers or work boots will do. You can also add fake teeth, there are a variety of options online and at Spirit Halloween to choose from. If you’re willing to put a bit more into this look, you can make a flower petal hat for the plant and get a green full body suit and make pot to wear as pants. For the zombie, I’d recommended keeping the same outfit, but you can make a zombie head to match that of the video games- kind of like a mascot head.

Now for the group costumes!

My first idea, the Subway Surfer characters, depending on how big your group is, you can do as many characters as you want. Most of what they wear you can probably find in your closet at home, so this is a fairly affordable group costume idea.

This next one is for the trio’s, BLT! This costume is really easy to achieve, a short search online and you can order the pullover print costumes- and if you don’t want to order these costumes, you can do the color scheme for them. For the bacon, reds, light pinks, and even browns for those crispy edges. Much like the Candice costume, I recommend having a base color shirt, either the lighter pink color or deep red, and buying a fabric in the opposite color and cutting out a shape to glue on to create that stripe pattern. You can do the same for the pants, or you can do brown pants. For the lettuce, a green top and green skater skirt, maybe with white vertical stripes if you can find it- if not, white fabric and glue on to match those lighter areas on the lettuce leaf does the job. Finally, for the tomato, a red shirt with yellow fabric cut into drop shapes, glue around the shirt in a circular pattern, and any pants will work.

My last group costume idea is beanie boos. This, like the subway surfers, can be done with any amount of people! Just choose your favorite beanie boo and try to replicate its vibe. For example, you can do the cute little cheetah beanie boo with light pink accents. I would dress in a cheetah print top, with a light pink miniskirt. For makeup I would do a pink circle on my nose, draw a line down the center following down to my lips, put pink glitter on the eyes and cheekbones, and add some cheetah print on my cheeks. For hair, try to find a pink sparkle bow- maybe two mini ones for both sides to replicate the ears. Make the tag out of paper and attach it to your top. Thats just how I would do it, but really you can go multiple directions with this one.

Don’t be afraid to branch out and express yourself this year! Halloween is the best night of the year to break down those walls, so choose a cute costume and have some fun!