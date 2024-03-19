5 Study Spots on Temple’s Main Campus  

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Finding the perfect study spot on campus can be so difficult, especially during midterm season when everyone is also looking for a quiet place to sit. After finally being able to take a breath from studying, I want to share my top five places to study on campus so we’re all prepared for finals with the perfect places to study!

The Charles Library The library is the perfect place to go if you need somewhere quiet to think. It’s quiet and spacious, with so many different places for you to sit and study. The third floor has single seats lining the stairs for those who want to study by themselves. If you need more space to study, there are many open tables with copious amounts of space. The library also has many breakout rooms where you can book a space to study on your own or to study with friends; just book it a day or two ahead because those slots fill up quickly. If you need a power nap, feel free to use one of the bean bags laid out to take a quick slumber. Fox School of Business: Alter Hall Alter Hall has so many options, such as their open seats on the perimeter of the sixth and seventh floor where you can grab a table to study. You can also reserve a breakout room if you’re a Fox student. All rooms have a TV and whiteboard inside to help you with your studying. I love the open tables on the sixth and seventh floors because the view is so breathtaking. Saxby’s is conveniently located on the first floor of the building, making it perfect for a quick pick-me-up whenever you feel like you need a little snack. Tech Center No technology? No problem, the tech center has you covered. With their wide array of computers, you don’t need to worry about not having a computer or a laptop. I love going to the tech center because they have different areas for you to pick, such as their breakout rooms and the quiet study rooms. Also, if you are looking to grab a quick snack, the tech center has a cafe to keep you fueled to study for your next exam! Tuttleman Looking for a place with a great view? The Tuttleman building hears you. Each floor of the building has seats and tables surrounded by glass to give you the perfect view while you study. On the fourth floor, there is double the amount of seating and computers available for use. 1810 Liacouras Walk (4th floor) Are you someone who needs ambiance when you study? Or a dimmer area that is quiet and with little foot traffic? The 1810 Liacouras Walk building is the best place for that. With low lighting and dark furniture, they have couches lining the walls and the ambiance is perfect for studying. You can get here through the sky bridge from Alter Hall or directly from 1810 Liacouras Walk.

Finding new locations to study can be super difficult, but finding the perfect study spot allows you to hone into your element and finish all your work. At the end of the day, it really is what you make of it. I’m someone who will hit a few different study spots, depending on how I feel and what I need to get done. Walking around different areas also helps to clear my mind. I suggest trying out different areas to see where you are the most comfortable and finding a spot with a cafe nearby is always a plus!