The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter.

Fall is finally here! How else can you get into the spirit of autumn than to watch some movies (or even a miniseries) that reflect this time of year? From scary slashers to comforting whimsy, get under a cozy blanket with some tea and friends and enjoy!

Wallace and Gromit: Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005)

Not only is this one of my personal favorite Wallace and Gromit pieces, but it is also the perfect one for fall. A parody of a lot of classic monster movies, Curse of the Were-Rabbit follows the iconic duo of cheese-loving human Wallace and his cunning dog Gromit as they run a business getting rid of the rabbit pests in the townspeople’s vegetable gardens. It takes a thrilling turn when one of Wallace’s inventions goes awry and a were-rabbit is created.

The Craft (1996)

In my opinion, one of the most iconic witchy movies is this popular and quotable cult classic. After a girl named Sarah transfers to a new school, she learns her apparent telekinetic powers are enticing to a group of three other girls in the school who are also young practicing witches. The girls join forces and practice spells and rituals together as outcasts of the school. But soon enough, the power begins to drive them mad.

Ginger Snaps (2000)

An underrated 2000s cult classic, Ginger Snaps is peak weird girl representation, in my opinion. Two odd sisters, Brigitte and Ginger, live in a small town where frequent dog killings happen. And when Ginger gets her first period (go figure) she is attacked by a mysterious animal that leads her to experience some inhuman changes. The two outcast sisters must work together to save each other and their town. (Be warned of some gore in this one!)

Ready or Not (2019)

Samara Weaving is one of the ultimate scream queens in this film. Her character is just married and welcomed into her husband’s ridiculously rich and dysfunctional family. Everything goes awry when, on her wedding night, she learns of the family’s twisted tradition for weddings and must see if she can fight for her life and survive. If you love seeing female rage in films this is a must-watch! (Also be warned if you are sensitive to gore!)

Over the Garden Wall (2014)

Lastly, I have not a movie but a short series — however, it might as well be one because it only has a 1 hour and 50 minutes runtime. It follows two brothers, Wirt and Greg, as they enter a strange forest called “The Unknown.” The miniseries consists of 10 11-minute episodes as the pair of brothers and the companions they meet along the way travel through the Unknown and encounter various obstacles as they try to get home. The whimsical animation style and music capture the autumnal vibe perfectly, making it a must-watch every year.

There’s a little something for everyone, so get excited for fall and the chilly weather with film! Happy autumn and happy watching!