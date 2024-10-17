Try Out the Downtown Girl Aesthetic This Fall

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I am a fall girl through and through. There’s nothing like feeling that first crisp breeze of October with a pumpkin-flavored treat in hand and Halloween on the horizon. Plus, cooler weather means I can break out my layers and finally feel like I have style again (thanks, Texas weather, for reducing my summer wardrobe to solely athleisure). This season, I’ve really been embracing the “Downtown Girl” aesthetic — not a new trend by any means, but a tried-and-true classic for cooler weather that I fall in love with every autumn.

So, What is the Downtown girl aesthetic?

If you cross Rory Gilmore, Bella Swan, Elena Gilbert and Kat Stratford, you might get something pretty close to the Downtown Girl aesthetic. It’s casual yet composed, comfortable yet effortlessly cool. This style would feel at home in a New York Subway, a vintage bookstore, or even at an indie rock concert. It combines the coziness of cooler seasons with the grunge of downtown settings, perhaps the antithesis of the “Clean Girl” aesthetic which leans lighter, classier, and more associated with the warmer seasons.

How Should I start wearing this aesthetic?

This style is pretty versatile, but there are definitely a few items you should pull out of your closet or consider purchasing to channel these fall vibes. Don’t forget to stick to an autumnal palette of dark neutrals and jewel tones!

Tops

Fitted long sleeve tees

Band tees

Chunky sweaters

Cute lacy camis for layering

Sweater vests

White button ups

Bottoms

Flared jeans

Black mini skirt

Black tights

Baggy jeans or cargo pants

Outerwear

Leather jacket

Zip up hoodie

Leg warmers

Shoes

Doc Martens

Mary Janes

High top Converse

Accessories

Headphones

Tote bag

Dainty jewelry

Hair clips

Dark nail polish

WHere should I shop this aesthetic?

A big part of the ‘Downtown Girl’ aesthetic is a homey, comfortable vibe, which makes thrifting a wonderful way to pull off this style. Prioritize basics over statement pieces and search at secondhand or vintage shops to find many of these essentials. If you don’t find success at the thrifts, consider shopping at Urban Outfitters, Hollister, and Edikted. Be sure to also check your own closet before you go shopping, as you may have some of these pieces already!

Consider trying out this style this fall to see if it’s for you. Happy autumn, girlies!