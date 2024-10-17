Try Out the Downtown Girl Aesthetic This Fall

I am a fall girl through and through. There’s nothing like feeling that first crisp breeze of October with a pumpkin-flavored treat in hand and Halloween on the horizon. Plus, cooler weather means I can break out my layers and finally feel like I have style again (thanks, Texas weather, for reducing my summer wardrobe to solely athleisure). This season, I’ve really been embracing the “Downtown Girl” aesthetic — not a new trend by any means, but a tried-and-true classic for cooler weather that I fall in love with every autumn.
So, What is the Downtown girl aesthetic?
If you cross Rory Gilmore, Bella Swan, Elena Gilbert and Kat Stratford, you might get something pretty close to the Downtown Girl aesthetic. It’s casual yet composed, comfortable yet effortlessly cool. This style would feel at home in a New York Subway, a vintage bookstore, or even at an indie rock concert. It combines the coziness of cooler seasons with the grunge of downtown settings, perhaps the antithesis of the “Clean Girl” aesthetic which leans lighter, classier, and more associated with the warmer seasons.
How Should I start wearing this aesthetic?
This style is pretty versatile, but there are definitely a few items you should pull out of your closet or consider purchasing to channel these fall vibes. Don’t forget to stick to an autumnal palette of dark neutrals and jewel tones!
Tops
- Fitted long sleeve tees
- Band tees
- Chunky sweaters
- Cute lacy camis for layering
- Sweater vests
- White button ups
Bottoms
- Flared jeans
- Black mini skirt
- Black tights
- Baggy jeans or cargo pants
Outerwear
- Leather jacket
- Zip up hoodie
- Leg warmers
Shoes
- Doc Martens
- Mary Janes
- High top Converse
Accessories
- Headphones
- Tote bag
- Dainty jewelry
- Hair clips
- Dark nail polish
WHere should I shop this aesthetic?
A big part of the ‘Downtown Girl’ aesthetic is a homey, comfortable vibe, which makes thrifting a wonderful way to pull off this style. Prioritize basics over statement pieces and search at secondhand or vintage shops to find many of these essentials. If you don’t find success at the thrifts, consider shopping at Urban Outfitters, Hollister, and Edikted. Be sure to also check your own closet before you go shopping, as you may have some of these pieces already!
Consider trying out this style this fall to see if it’s for you. Happy autumn, girlies!