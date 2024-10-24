The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I don’t know about y’all, but for the last couple of years, I have worn the same styles of jeans, colors, and patterns. I have been wearing the same shoes since I was 15-years-old! Now, I love re-wearing clothes and not buying into micro-trends, I’m not suggesting you throw away your whole wardrobe, but I do think that it is time for a change!

From patterns to colors to styles, here are trends that I have observed as a fashion student (and an avid Pinterest user) that are in this season!

1. Leopard, leopard, leopard!

Okay. The people have spoken, and this season’s animal print is…. leopard! Now this is an easy one to mess up. I have seen companies try to sell very outdated leopard sweaters and pants that do not quite understand the vibe. Leopard that is in right now is so giving Charli XCX, party girl, and baddie vibes. This trend is very Y2K nightclub and is kind of ironically tacky, but I am so here for it.

2. Polka dots

Polka dots have really surprised me! These fun dots were such a 2000s staple, and I did not think that they would come back in season so soon! Polka dots are so fun and trendy, and something you might already own! Now I will say, so far, I have only seen black and white polka dots trending, and maybe the occasional brown and white, but this might be the beginning of a mainstream polka dot craze.

3. Square-toe ballet flats

I thought ballet flats would never make a comeback, but I am so glad they did. They have the elegance of a heel, but the comfort of a sneaker. There is something about them that is so Laufey and Lana Del Rey. If you do not have a pair of Mary Janes or ballet flats in your closet, please consider investing in a pair. I am telling you — it is so worth it. They can be worn with everything.

4. Black and pink

Is anyone else seeing black and baby pink everywhere? It is giving a classy, modern version of the 2000s Paris girl aesthetic, and I am so here for it. There is something so elegant about this color combination that I am utterly obsessed with. It is so delicate, feminine, and classic, and it is a beautiful way to incorporate the coquette look into your closet.

5. Off-the-shoulder

While off-the-shoulder has never fully gone out of style, I am seeing it more this season than I have the last couple of years. I am so loving this trend because nothing says effortlessly cute like an off-the-shoulder top. This trend is so basic and easily executed, but it also adds so much elevation and trend to an outfit that can easily be worn to class. It is also an easy and costless way to upcycle old t-shirts to be more relevant while not breaking the bank or wasting more clothing.

6. Pop of maroon

It looks like maroon is still going strong this year! Maroon is definitely not a new thing in the fall sense, but it is a timeless classic that will never go out of style. You can incorporate a good pop of maroon by painting your nails or wearing jewelry that has a touch of the color. Maroon is a great go-to staple color for fall.

7. Mini skirt

Mini skirts have been one of my favorite trends over the last year. Mini skirts come in so many different fabrics, colors, and styles. During the beginning of what is looking like a very hot fall, I have reached for my black mini skirt more times than I can count. It looks good with everything, you can wear it to class or a night out, and it is super easy to pack. What’s not to love?!

8. Pinstripes

Nothing screams classy, east coast, old money fall like pinstripes — especially navy or black. If you are looking for a classy, yet trendy, way to elevate your style this fall, look no further than pinstripes. From cute dresses to blouses, I can guarantee you’ll find this pattern in whatever style you want for whatever occasion you need.

9. Vests

Whether it is a western denim vest or a pinstriped vest, vests are still going strong this season. Whether you wear vests with a denim skirt or to a business meeting, there are a thousand ways this versatile garment can be styled and a hundred different styles to choose from.

10. Bows everywhere

It is no secret that bows have been trending for the last couple of months and, personally, I do not think they will be going away any time soon. But, if you want to put a fall twist on the popular summer trend, switch out the pink hair ribbon for a deep red satin bow. Tie jewel-toned colored ribbons through your cowboy boots, or Uggs, or use it as lace for your shoes. Finding new ways to use old trends is a great way to seamlessly transition from season to season.