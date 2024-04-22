TOP 10 DOS AND DONT’S FOR FRESHMAN YEAR

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I can hardly believe that my freshman year of college is coming to a close. Just a year ago, I couldn’t imagine what my life would look like in college. I was (and if you knew me, you can attest to this) an absolute mess mourning the loss of high school and fearful of what my transition would look like. Much to my surprise, I am now sad to see my freshman year end. I have loved immersing myself in my dorm community, meeting countless new friends, and embracing the freedoms that college has to offer. I have learned more about myself and others in the past year than ever before. So, as I reflect on my freshman year, I have compiled a list of dos and don’ts that I wish I was told before move-in day.

DON’T SHY AWAY FROM UPPERCLASSMEN

It is no secret that moving away from your parents, especially when going out of state, is difficult. It can be tough to adjust initially, but my biggest advice is to lean on upperclassmen. Contrary to the movies, they are not scary people trying to bully the freshman out. Instead, they have become some of my best friends. Upperclassmen, whether they are in your class, sorority, club, dorm, etc., can be great points of contact and mentors throughout your freshman year. They understand how you feel and can show you the ropes of what it is like to be a college student. I recommend reaching out and grabbing coffee with a few. There are countless upperclassmen who I can thank for getting me through this year, and I am excited to lend a helping hand to the incoming freshman class next year!

DO INVEST IN A MATTRESS TOPPER

Wow, I never thought I would say this, but I prefer my twin XL bed in my dorm room to my queen bed at home. It might be alarming when you originally see the small, plastic-covered mattress, but trust me, with the right mattress topper and bedding, it can be life-changing. A mattress topper is truly non-negotiable.

DON’T OVERPACK

(Guilty!) This is a piece of advice that I need to hear myself. I packed nearly every dress in my closet and have only worn about three. When packing, I encourage you to think about what outfits you will be wearing daily (for me, shorts and a T-shirt) and pack accordingly. No need to bring your prom dress (oops) or multiple winter jackets. My closet is overflowing with clothes I don’t touch, which only makes my life more hectic. Another thing to note is that you will likely be getting new T-shirts and clothes throughout the year, so plan your closet accordingly!

DO GET INVOLVED

I’ll say it again — get involved!! The easiest way to meet new people and discover your passions freshman year is by getting involved. You can get involved by joining clubs (like Her Campus), Greek life, first-year leadership organizations, intramural sports, or even just by attending campus events. Many universities have activity fairs in the fall, and I would highly recommend attending and signing up for anything that seems interesting! Freshman year is the best time to get involved, and there are so many opportunities. Take advantage of them!

DON’T CHANGE YOUR ENTIRE PERSONALITY

College comes with a lot of changes, but don’t change your personality! The best way to find your friends in college is by being true to yourself. It might be tempting to act a certain way to fit in with a particular group, but don’t! Your future self will thank you when you are friends with people who love you for who you are.

DO MAKE MISTAKES

College is a very safe place to fail. It’s your last chance to make a few mistakes with no real-world consequences. I’ve learned this year that failure is inevitable and can result in true growth. College comes with a learning curve, and not everything is going to be perfect, but that is ok! Failing is important!

DON’T BUY A DRYING RACK

(Guilty again.) Please save your money, and don’t buy a drying rack for your clothes. I went to college thinking I would do all my laundry perfectly according to the tags, which only lasted about a week. There is no space for a drying rack piled with laundry in a small dorm room, and let’s face it, you won’t have the time to wait for all of your clothes to dry.

DO STAY IN TOUCH WITH THOSE YOU LOVE

I cannot stress this one enough! Just because you are moving does not mean you have to leave your family and friends behind! Take time each day to call a loved one or text a friend from high school. Adding new friends does not mean forgetting about old ones! It’s great for your mental health and fun to stay up to date on your friends’ college adventures.

DON’T STRETCH YOURSELF TOO THIN

Always take time for yourself. College has so much to offer. I advise that you take advantage of it; however, that doesn’t mean you have to say yes to everything. Stretching yourself too thin means nothing receives a fair share of your attention. Instead, make priorities and try to stick with them.

DO GIVE YOURSELF TIME

As I said, I was terrified of the college transition. Moving out of state and meeting so many new people was daunting, as I was still grieving my high school experience. Therefore, the initial transition to college proved to take some time. I had to be patient with myself as I learned to navigate a completely new way of life. But trust me, things do get easier! Pretty soon, you will find your people and start embracing all things college. But until then, always remember to give yourself all the time and grace you need.